Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank will soon welcome ex-Liverpool goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte to North London, according to a report.

When Frank was appointed Ange Postecoglou's successor at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this summer, the former Brentford boss brought a few of his trusted lieutenants with him.

Frank has been joined at Spurs by right-hand man Justin Cochrane, while assistant coach Chris Haslam and analyst Joe Newton also left the Bees to join the Europa League winners.

In addition, Tottenham poached Andreas Georgson from Manchester United, while Rob Burch has stayed on as goalkeeping coach, having arrived alongside Postecoglou in the summer of 2023.

However, BBC Sport now claims that the Champions League-bound Lilywhites will also soon welcome Otte, who left Liverpool a matter of days ago but has been 'immediately snapped up' by Spurs.

Who is Tottenham-bound goalkeeper coach Otte?

Thirty-four-year-old Otte's playing career was an incredibly modest one, as the German represented several lower-division clubs in several leagues before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Otte played in England, Germany, the Netherlands, USA and New Zealand, most notably representing Northern Premier League Premier Division side Blyth Spartans for one season between 2015 and 2016.

However, the 1990-born shot-stopper quickly rose through the goalkeeping coaching ranks and got his first big backroom break in 2020, when he joined Sean Dyche's team at Burnley.

Otte spent just one year at Turf Moor before moving on to Borussia Monchengladbach, working under Gerardo Seoane, Daniel Farke and Adi Hutter during a three-season stint with the Bundesliga giants.

In the 2023-24 season, Otte juggled his Monchengladbach commitments with a role at the USA national team, prior to moving to Liverpool to be part of Slot's team in the summer of 2024.

Working with the likes of Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, Otte celebrated Liverpool's Premier League triumph as part of the Reds' backroom staff, but he departed alongside Claudio Taffarel last week.

At Tottenham, the 34-year-old will primarily be working with Guglielmo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin, and potentially a 22-year-old who is in talks with the club over a new contract.