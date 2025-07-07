Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to extend the contract of a 22-year-old goalkeeper whom Pep Guardiola described as "really, really good" last season.

Tottenham Hotspur are discussing a new contract with 22-year-old goalkeeper Josh Keeley, according to a report.

The 6ft 3in shot-stopper has returned to Hotspur Way following a successful loan spell with Leyton Orient in the 2024-25 campaign, helping the League One club reach the playoff final.

Leyton Orient's bid for Championship promotion ended in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic at Wembley, but Keeley nevertheless earned plenty of plaudits throughout the campaign, including from Pep Guardiola.

Keeley guarded the posts in Orient's narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup in February, where he made seven saves and was hailed as "really, really good" by the Citizens head coach.

In total, the 22-year-old registered 16 clean sheets in 45 appearances for the O's, form that earned him his first call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad for June's friendly draws with Senegal and Luxembourg.

Tottenham in 'ongoing talks' to extend Keeley contract

Keeley is technically still a part of Tottenham's Under-21 squad, though, and he is yet to make his senior debut for the Lilywhites, who have him under contract until the summer of 2027.

Nevertheless, football.london reports that Keeley's progression over the past 12 months has not gone unnoticed by the powers-that-be, who are now in ongoing talks with his camp to extend his contract further.

Keeley's renewal is not expected to precede a breakthrough season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, though - instead, he is likely to go out on loan for a third time.

The Irishman previously turned out for Barnet in the National League in the second half of the 2023-24 season before his strong spell at Leyton Orient, and he has reportedly caught the eye of a number of teams in the Championship and League One.

Keeley joined Tottenham on a free transfer from Irish outfit St Patrick's Athletic in the summer of 2022 and has played 32 times for the club's Under-21 side, helping them win the 2023-24 Premier League 2 trophy.

Tottenham released Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman from their goalkeeping ranks this summer, but Keeley's path to the first team is currently blocked by Guglielmo Vicario, Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin.

Which other new contracts are Tottenham working on?

While Spurs are under no immediate pressure to tie Keeley down to fresh terms, they are keen to reflect his improvement with a more appropriate deal, and the same goes for teenage talent Mikey Moore.

The 17-year-old attacker celebrates his 18th birthday next month and is believed to be in talks to extend his contract, which also runs out in just under two years' time.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have six players who are in the final year of their contracts, including Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, but he is also said to be in line for a renewal.

South Korean talent Yang Min-hyeok will surely be in the same boat too, but it remains to be seen if Son Heung-min extends his stay beyond 2026 amid intense speculation surrounding a summer exit.