Tottenham Hotspur will endeavour to match a 65-year winning record when they pit their wits against Manchester United in Saturday's early Premier League kickoff.

The Lilywhites welcome the Red Devils to North London rejuvenated thanks to an emphatic Champions League win, thrashing Copenhagen 4-0 in the league phase earlier this week.

Spurs memorably punched their ticket to the 2025-26 Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 Europa League final triumph over Ruben Amorim's side, who also experienced little domestic joy against Ange Postecoglou's team last season.

As well as overcoming Man Utd in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Tottenham did the double over the Red Devils in the Premier League, following up a 3-0 Old Trafford win with a 1-0 home success.

The hosts are therefore just 90 minutes away from a slice of club history, as victory on Saturday would mark the first time ever that they have beaten Man United in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Tottenham aiming for 65-year record in Man Utd Premier League clash

Spurs have not strung together three straight league wins over Man United since between 1959 and 1960, earning 5-1, 2-1 and 4-1 victories against the Red Devils during that stellar sequence.

On each occasion, legendary Tottenham manager Bill Nicholson got the better of Sir Matt Busby, whose star man Sir Bobby Charlton was also powerless to prevent Spurs winning three on the spin.

Sixty-five years later, Thomas Frank not only aims to secure Spurs' third consecutive Premier League win against Man United, but also extend the Lilywhites' unbeaten streak against the Red Devils to eight games in all tournaments.

Tottenham have won five and drawn two of their last seven matches with the 20-time English champions, whose most recent victory in this head-to-head came at Old Trafford in October 2022 - a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

However, Spurs are also at risk of equalling an unwanted record, having already lost nine Premier League home games in 2025, one short of their all-time worst of 10 top-flight losses in front of their own fans from 1994 and 2003.

Thomas Frank reveals Tottenham team news for Man Utd clash

The Europa League champions are also dealing with a potential double-figure injury crisis heading into gameweek 11, and only one of Spurs' stricken players might be back for the visit of the Red Devils.

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus was absent from the victory over Copenhagen due to a knock, and Frank has revealed that the 25-year-old is 'touch and go' for Saturday lunchtime's battle.

However, the clash will certainly come too soon for Lucas Bergvall (concussion) and Archie Gray (calf), while Kota Takai (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Ben Davies (thigh), Radu Dragusin (knee), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) are longer-term absentees.

Tottenham enter gameweek 11 sat sixth in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-placed Bournemouth but also only above upcoming opponents Man United on goal difference.

