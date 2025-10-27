Preview:Newcastle vs Spurs - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Cup clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Arguably the pick of the matches in the fourth round of the EFL Cup will come at St James' Park on Wednesday night, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur set to lock horns in the tournament.

The Magpies will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, while Spurs recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Everton last time out.

Match preview

Newcastle have been victorious in four of their last five matches in all competitions, including their 2-1 league success over Fulham on Saturday, which has contributed to them moving into 12th spot in the Premier League table, boasting 12 points from their opening nine games.

The Magpies have been defensively solid in the league this term, conceding eight times in nine matches, but they have found it difficult down the other end, netting just nine goals.

Newcastle were 4-1 winners over Bradford City in the last round of the EFL Cup, while they have been victorious in their last two Champions League games against Union SG and Benfica.

The Magpies have won the League Cup on one previous occasion, famously triumphing in last year's final, recording a 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Newcastle have actually won each of their last three games against Tottenham, including a 2-1 success when the two teams last locked horns at St James' Park in September 2024.

Tottenham have lost five of their last six matches against Newcastle, while they have not managed to win at St James' Park since a Premier League clash in October 2021.

Spurs last locked horns with Newcastle in the EFL Cup in December 2014, recording a 4-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the tournament, while they have not lost to the Magpies in the League Cup since 1976.

Thomas Frank's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League, with the result leaving them in third spot in the table, picking up 17 points from their opening nine games of the campaign.

Tottenham have only won two of their last six matches, though, and it would be fair to say that the North London outfit have struggled for consistency early in the campaign.

Spurs recorded a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the last round of the EFL Cup, and they have lifted the League Cup trophy on four occasions, with their last success coming in 2008.

Newcastle United EFL Cup form:

W

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup form:

W

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

DDWLDW

Team News

Newcastle will be without the services of Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa and Harrison Ashby through injury, while Sven Botman is a doubt with a face problem.

Head coach Eddie Howe will make changes to the side that started against Fulham, with Fabian Schar, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and William Osula among those expected to feature from the first whistle.

There should also be a spot between the sticks for Aaron Ramsdale, while Emil Krafth and Joe Willock should also be introduced into the side on Wednesday night.

As for Tottenham, James Maddison, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Destiny Udogie, Kota Takai and Cristian Romero all still unavailable.

Antonin Kinsky should feature between the sticks, while Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray are also set to be introduced into the side.

There could also potentially be some minutes for Junai Byfield, with the 16-year-old on the bench against Everton on Sunday due to the team's injury problems.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Krafth, Thiaw, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Willock, Miley; Elanga, Osula, Barnes

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Palhinha, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Tel, Odobert

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will enter this match off the back of an excellent result, but this is a really tricky match to call, as both managers will make a number of changes from the weekend. It could go either way, but we are just backing the Magpies to navigate their way into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email