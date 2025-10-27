Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup when they take on Newcastle United in the competition on Wednesday night.

Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Everton, with the result moving Thomas Frank's side into third spot in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Newcastle, who recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero is currently on the sidelines with an adductor injury, and it is unclear when the Argentina international will return, but he will definitely be absent for the clash with Newcastle.

Destiny Udogie

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Udogie has missed Tottenham's last three matches in all competitions with a knee injury, and the defender will again be absent on Wednesday, but he should be back in the not too distant future.

Ben Davies

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Davies returned from international duty with Wales nursing a thigh injury, and the experienced defender will not be back on the field until after the November international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Bissouma, who is yet to make an appearance for Spurs this season, suffered an ankle injury while representing Mali during the October international break, and he remains on the sidelines.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Takai started team training again in late September following a foot injury, but he was again absent against Everton on Sunday, and the defender is still not not being considered for first-team selection.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Dragusin continues to take small steps forward in his recovery from an ACL injury, and there is a chance that the defender could be back on the field before the end of November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has been missing since May due to a serious knee injury, and he remains on the sidelines, but the Sweden international is expected to be back in action before the end of the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison may not play at all in the 2025-26 campaign due to the ACL injury he suffered in pre-season, with the England international also set to be absent for the 2026 World Cup.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Manchester United)

Solanke was forced to undergo a minor procedure on an ankle injury at the end of September, but the striker has a chance of being available for the clash with Manchester United on November 8.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.

