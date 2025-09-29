Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to be without both Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani for the Champions League match at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to travel with just the single striker for the match at Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Spurs secured a last-minute share of the spoils with relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers in North London on the weekend.

It appeared as if Thomas Frank's side were on course for only their second defeat of the Premier League term when Santiago Bueno opened the scoring for the visitors.

However, there was a final twist in the tale of the North London contest late on, when former Fulham man Joao Palhinha netted a 94th-minute equaliser.

After beating Villarreal 1-0 on the opening gameweek of the Champions League, Spurs will be looking to maintain their 100% record in Norway this time around.

Tottenham injury updates including Solanke, Kolo Muani

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham are set to head into their European clash light on options at the very top end of the pitch.

The report claims that both Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani did not take part in first-team training on Monday ahead of the Champions League match.

Frenchman Kolo Muani suffered a dead leg in training on September 19 and is yet to return to senior action for the Europa League winners.

Solanke managed two matches at the beginning of the Premier League season before picking up a troublesome ankle injury in late August.

Better news for Frank's troops arrives in the form of Ben Davies, who took part in training following a minor knee problem for the Wales international.

Who will play at striker for Spurs?

With Solanke and Kolo Muani unlikely to feature in Norway on Wednesday night, there is a clear option for Tottenham in the central-striking role.

Richarlison has enjoyed a productive start to the Premier League campaign, scoring three goals and providing one assist across six appearances.

The Brazilian is not an out-and-out option in that position such as Solanke, but the 28-year-old can certainly cause Bodo/Glimt issues.

