Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Only four months after colliding in the semi-finals of the Europa League, Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur reunite in the glitz and glamour of the Champions League league phase on Tuesday evening in the Arctic Circle.

With Ange Postecoglou at the helm, the Lilywhites slaughtered the Scandinavians 5-1 on aggregate in May, but the hosts nevertheless managed to force their way into the continental big time.

Match preview

En route to a long-awaited slice of silverware and coveted place in the Champions League, Tottenham made light work of Bodo/Glimt over two legs in last year's Europa League semis, following up a 3-1 North London success with a 2-0 triumph in Nordic territory.

With Postecoglou now trying to work his magic at Nottingham Forest - and failing thus far - Spurs head back to Bodo one for one under Thomas Frank in the 2025-26 Champions League, as the Dane masterminded a 1-0 success over Villarreal courtesy of an early Luiz Junior own goal.

The scoreline told the story of a nervy opening victory for the Europa League holders, but one that puts them on the verge of achieving something they have only ever done once before in a Champions League season; win both of their opening league phase/group-stage games.

The 2017-18 campaign represents the first - and so far only season - where Spurs have claimed two triumphs in their first two Champions League contests, and across all UEFA competitions, they have been beaten in just one of their last 13 games on the continent.

Nullifying Norwegian opponents also comes easily to the North London giants, who have won all six of their previous matches against sides from the Scandinavian country, and Frank's men enter the midweek battle on a five-game unbeaten sequence in all tournaments.

However, Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with a hitherto pointless Wolverhampton Wanderers side may have felt like a defeat for Tottenham, even if Joao Palhinha's shirt-stripping celebration after his last-gasp equaliser suggested otherwise.

While Tottenham closed off the route to Champions League football via Europa League stardom for Bodo/Glimt, the Eliteserien winners were finally christened in Europe's premier competition thanks to a 6-2 aggregate success over Sturm Graz in the qualifying playoff round.

One of four clubs making their debuts in the Champions League proper this season - and now the northernmost team to ever compete in Europe's premier competition - Kjetil Knutsen's side provided value for money in matchweek one, pulling off an improbable comeback from two goals down against Czech outfit Slavia Prague.

The Scandinavians were ostensibly down and out when Youssoupha Mbodji doubled Slavia's lead in the 74th minute, but Daniel Bassi cut the deficit in half just a few moments later before Sondre Brunstad Fet rescued a point with 90 minutes on the clock.

The four-goal thriller at the Fortuna Arena represents the third game in a five-match unbeaten sequence for Tuesday's hosts, who took down Odds BK in Norwegian Cup action on Thursday evening, although that win came at quite the cost.

Team News

Spurs have been soldiering on without Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) for the past couple of weeks, as both strikers' issues are taking longer to heal than anticipated, and they are only thought to be in with slim chances of returning here.

Long-serving defender Ben Davies (knee) should be the next cab off the rank but is also touch and go for Tuesday, while the injured and ineligible Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Kota Takai (foot) and Yves Bissouma (unspecified) will play no part.

Mathys Tel not being selected for the league phase depletes Frank's attacking options further, so Richarlison should be afforded no respite at the tip of the attack for the time being.

On Bodo/Glimt's end, the cost of their recent NM Cup win over Odds BK was first-half injuries to centre-back Brede Moe and right-winger Bassi, who were both forced to leave the field with purported groin injuries.

Knutsen could not say for certain how severe the pair's problems were at full time, but even a light strain would put their participation at serious risk, so the duo could join captain Ulrik Saltnes (illness) on the sidelines for Tuesday's game.

Odin Bjortuft - a starter against Slavia Prague - should be first in line to replace Moe, while Ole Didrik Blomberg could step in for Bassi if Mathias Jorgensen fails to shake off a knock.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Lund; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Nielsen, Aleesami; Fet, Berg, Auklend; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Odobert

We say: Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs' lack of ingenuity against the Premier League's basement side on Saturday was alarming, but a refreshed set of attacking options should get the job done in Norway.

While Bodo's unbeaten record is pleasing on the eye, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six games, and their defence will surely not hold out for the full 90.

