Two of the Europa League's last five winners lock horns in North London on Tuesday night, where Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal kick off their 2025-26 Champions League campaigns.
The Lilywhites were convincing 3-0 winners over West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League battle, whereas the Spanish side lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in La Liga action, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
TOTTENHAM vs. VILLARREAL
TOTTENHAM
Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (knock/ineligible), Kota Takai (foot/ineligible), Dejan Kulusevski (knee/ineligible), Radu Dragusin (ACL/ineligible), James Maddison (ACL/ineligible), Dominic Solanke (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons
VILLARREAL
Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (ACL), Pau Cabanes (ACL), Gerard Moreno (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Pepe, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro; Perez, Mikautadze
