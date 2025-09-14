[monks data]
Team News: Tottenham vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Spurs vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal.

Two of the Europa League's last five winners lock horns in North London on Tuesday night, where Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal kick off their 2025-26 Champions League campaigns.

The Lilywhites were convincing 3-0 winners over West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League battle, whereas the Spanish side lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in La Liga action, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


TOTTENHAM vs. VILLARREAL

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Yves Bissouma (knock/ineligible), Kota Takai (foot/ineligible), Dejan Kulusevski (knee/ineligible), Radu Dragusin (ACL/ineligible), James Maddison (ACL/ineligible), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

VILLARREAL

Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (ACL), Pau Cabanes (ACL), Gerard Moreno (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Junior; Mourino, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Pepe, Gueye, Parejo, Moleiro; Perez, Mikautadze

