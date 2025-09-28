Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash between Bodo/Glimt and Tottenham Hotspur.

Europa League semi-final foes reunite in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday evening, as Tottenham Hotspur return to the Arctic Circle for another battle with Bodo/Glimt.

Thomas Frank's side began their latest continental campaign with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal, while the Norwegians fought back to draw 2-2 with Slavia Prague, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for the two clubs.

BODO/GLIMT

Out: None

Doubtful: Brede Moe (groin), Daniel Bassi (groin), Ulrik Saltnes (illness), Mathias Jorgensen (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lund; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Nielsen, Aleesami; Fet, Berg, Auklend; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

TOTTENHAM

Out: Mathys Tel (ineligible), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (ACL), Kota Takai (foot), Yves Bissouma (unspecified)

Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg), Ben Davies (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Odobert

