Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham Hotspur's injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Villarreal.

Back at Europe's top table following a brief absence, Tottenham Hotspur host Villarreal in their opening Champions League league phase battle on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Frank will reap the rewards of Ange Postecoglou's hard work after the Australian guided Spurs back to the continent's premier tournament last season, where the Lilywhites' run to Europa League glory earned them a UCL ticket.

Tottenham also have the wind in their sails heading into their midweek opener, having eased to a 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at the weekend courtesy of goals from Pape Sarr, Micky van de Ven and Lucas Bergvall.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Villarreal, who were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in La Liga action at the weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock/ineligible

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Yves Bissouma is still waiting for his first appearance of the 2025-26 season owing to a knock, but the Mali international was left out of Spurs' squad for the UCL league phase anyway.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot/ineligible

Possible return date: Unknown

Similarly, Kota Takai was not named in Frank's selection for the first stage of the competition, as there is no timeframe on the Japan international's recovery from a foot injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL/ineligible

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Aston Villa)

Radu Dragusin continues to make positive strides forward in his recovery from an ACL tear, but a comeback is still a few weeks away at the very least, and he was also left out of Frank's league phase squad.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee/ineligible

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Dejan Kulusevski's knee concern is taking longer to heal than first anticipated, and the Swede is not expected to return until late November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL/ineligible

Possible return date: April 2026

Likely the first name on Frank's mind when it came to leaving players out of his Champions League squad, James Maddison is on the long road to recovery from an ACL injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be back in action before the campaign is over.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Villarreal)

Dominic Solanke is the next cab off the rank in terms of Tottenham's injured players, but his chances of recovering from his ankle blow in time for the visit of the Yellow Submarine are slim.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this game, but Mathys Tel is also unavailable on account of being left out of Frank's Champions League squad.

