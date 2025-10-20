Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Monaco on Wednesday night.

Seeking to stretch their away unbeaten run to six matches in all tournaments, Tottenham Hotspur head to the Principality to tackle Monaco in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase tussle.

Thomas Frank's men have claimed a respectable four points from their opening two European clashes of the season, edging out Villarreal 1-0 before a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt on matchday two.

However, the Lilywhites were stunned 2-1 by Aston Villa on home soil in the Premier League on Sunday, but their cause was not helped by two fresh defensive blows.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Monaco, who held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw last time out in the Champions League.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Monaco)

Spurs were forced into a late lineup change against Aston Villa due to Cristian Romero sustaining an adductor issue in the warm-up, and Frank does not yet know whether the Argentine will be able to face Monaco.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 22 (vs. Monaco)

Spurs' second fresh blow at the back, Destiny Udogie returned from international duty with minor knee irritation, but he has not yet been ruled out of the trip to Monaco.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Yves Bissouma had just returned from one injury before sustaining an ankle issue while on duty for Mali this month, and it would be a surprise to see him return this side of the next international break.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Everton)

Kota Takai is believed to be nearing a return from a foot problem, but as he was not selected for Tottenham's UCL league-phase squad, he will not be making his competitive debut for the club here.

Radu Dragusin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Likewise, Radu Dragusin could soon make his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury, but the Romania international was unsurprisingly omitted from Frank's squad for the opening rounds of the Champions League.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Arsenal)

Creative hub Dejan Kulusevski has endured a lengthier recovery than expected from a knee injury, and it will be a few weeks at the very least before the Swede is back involved.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison is on the extremely long road to recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in pre-season, and there are no guarantees that he will return before the campaign is over.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Manchester United)

Dominic Solanke is already making steady progress in his recuperation from an ankle procedure, and the England striker could potentially be fit to return within a couple of weeks.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match, but Micky van de Ven is one booking away from a European ban.

