Sports Mole takes a look at the potential destinations for some of Europe's most coveted strikers in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The conclusion of the football season across Europe's top leagues always brings a sense of anticipation, as fans shift their focus from the on-pitch drama to the intrigue of the summer transfer window.

This year, the transfer window's spotlight is firmly fixed on the striker market, as several of Europe's elite clubs are on the hunt for a prolific number nine that could transform their attack and elevate their side to new heights.

With only a limited pool of elite strikers available, the battle for signatures is sure to be intense, as just one major signing could trigger a chain reaction that sets off the striker market merry-go-round and reshapes the transfer landscape across the continent.

Here, Sports Mole explores the potential destinations for Europe's most coveted strikers in the summer transfer window.



© Imago

The Swedish striker has been a sensation since swapping Coventry City for Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023, scoring 97 goals and providing 26 assists in 102 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old's remarkable performances and output have caught the eye of several top European clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly interested in acquiring the striker's signature at a likely fee of between £60m and £70m.

The Red Devils may have initially held the upper hand, as Ruben Amorim brought Gyokeres to Portuguese shores before departing earlier this season, but a lack of European football after a miserable campaign could deter the forward.

On the other hand, the Gunners are reportedly weighing up multiple striking options, with sporting director Andrea Berta supposedly favouring Gyokeres - having previously attempted to sign him for Atletico Madrid - while Mikel Arteta supports a move for a name still to come on this list.



© Imago

Despite being just 22-years-old, Sesko has long been of interest to Europe's elite clubs, with the striker proving to be a consistent goalscorer during his time at FC Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The striker, who netted 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances this season, has been of particular interest to Arsenal and Arteta, and the Gunners are now looking at a potential £70m fee for the forward.

Arsenal initially wanted Sesko last summer, only for him to extend his contract until 2029, before seriously considering a move in January, but the striker's agent ruled out any transfer due to a gentleman's agreement with the German side to stay until at least the summer.

After RB Leipzig failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, the club are reportedly willing to accept a move for the striker, who is keen to move to a club that can compete on both European and domestic fronts - opening the door for the Gunners to finally get their target.



© Imago

After leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33-years, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances and 31 goals across all competitions, the striker became one of the hottest properties on the market.

Osimhen remained in Italy the following season, scoring 17 in 32 games, but a string of injury issues and an eventual fallout with the club management meant the striker was virtually cast aside.

While the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd reportedly enquired about Osimhen last summer, the striker was priced out of any moves and eventually joined Galatasaray on loan, but with his impending return to Napoli, the striker's future is once again up for discussion.

Chelsea and Man Utd are once again linked with the Super Eagles star, but with Liam Delap seemingly poised to join the Blues and the Red Devils facing a lack of European football and a tighter budget, Osimhen's potential suitors could be limited.

The striker could still move to one of Europe's elite clubs, but a potential move to Saudi Arabia â€“ where teams are certainly capable of matching Osimhen's wage demands â€“ is becoming an increasingly likely outcome.



© Imago

Ekitike's breakout season came for Stade Reims in 2021-22, when the forward netted 11 goals in 26 appearances, earning him a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but a difficult time in the French capital followed.

The striker was eventually moved on to Frankfurt after managing only four goals in 33 games for PSG, and Ekitike has since rediscovered the form that earned his initial move, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances, once again attracting interest from across the continent.

Chelsea and Liverpool appear to be the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature, but a potential £85m fee could delay any move for Ekitike until after most of their other transfer business is concluded - including Arne Slot's team potentially securing Florian Wirtz's signature in a deal worth upwards of £100m.



Who else could be on the move?

Several other forwards could also be on the move this summer as clubs look to reshape their forward lines.

Ollie Watkins was reportedly of interest to Arsenal in the January transfer window, and Aston Villa may need to cash in to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play rules after missing out on Champions League football.

Jonathan David also looks set for a move with the forward's contract at Lille expiring at the end of this campaign, and newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli look to be leading the race for the Canadian.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly willing to sell Joao Pedro for a suspected fee of around £70m, and with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea supposedly interested, a move could well be on the cards for the Brazilian.

