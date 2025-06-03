The striker market merry-go-round: Where could Europe's most coveted strikers end up this summer?

By
Gyokeres to Arsenal, Man Utd? Where Europe's top forwards could move this summer?
© Imago
Sports Mole takes a look at the potential destinations for some of Europe's most coveted strikers in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The conclusion of the football season across Europe's top leagues always brings a sense of anticipation, as fans shift their focus from the on-pitch drama to the intrigue of the summer transfer window.

This year, the transfer window's spotlight is firmly fixed on the striker market, as several of Europe's elite clubs are on the hunt for a prolific number nine that could transform their attack and elevate their side to new heights.

With only a limited pool of elite strikers available, the battle for signatures is sure to be intense, as just one major signing could trigger a chain reaction that sets off the striker market merry-go-round and reshapes the transfer landscape across the continent.

Here, Sports Mole explores the potential destinations for Europe's most coveted strikers in the summer transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres in action on September 17, 2024© Imago

The Swedish striker has been a sensation since swapping Coventry City for Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023, scoring 97 goals and providing 26 assists in 102 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old's remarkable performances and output have caught the eye of several top European clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly interested in acquiring the striker's signature at a likely fee of between £60m and £70m.

The Red Devils may have initially held the upper hand, as Ruben Amorim brought Gyokeres to Portuguese shores before departing earlier this season, but a lack of European football after a miserable campaign could deter the forward.

On the other hand, the Gunners are reportedly weighing up multiple striking options, with sporting director Andrea Berta supposedly favouring Gyokeres - having previously attempted to sign him for Atletico Madrid - while Mikel Arteta supports a move for a name still to come on this list.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates on February 26, 2025© Imago

Despite being just 22-years-old, Sesko has long been of interest to Europe's elite clubs, with the striker proving to be a consistent goalscorer during his time at FC Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The striker, who netted 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances this season, has been of particular interest to Arsenal and Arteta, and the Gunners are now looking at a potential £70m fee for the forward.

Arsenal initially wanted Sesko last summer, only for him to extend his contract until 2029, before seriously considering a move in January, but the striker's agent ruled out any transfer due to a gentleman's agreement with the German side to stay until at least the summer.

After RB Leipzig failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, the club are reportedly willing to accept a move for the striker, who is keen to move to a club that can compete on both European and domestic fronts - opening the door for the Gunners to finally get their target.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen celebrates after Galatasaray's second goal on September 14, 2024© Imago

After leading Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33-years, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances and 31 goals across all competitions, the striker became one of the hottest properties on the market.

Osimhen remained in Italy the following season, scoring 17 in 32 games, but a string of injury issues and an eventual fallout with the club management meant the striker was virtually cast aside.

While the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd reportedly enquired about Osimhen last summer, the striker was priced out of any moves and eventually joined Galatasaray on loan, but with his impending return to Napoli, the striker's future is once again up for discussion.

Chelsea and Man Utd are once again linked with the Super Eagles star, but with Liam Delap seemingly poised to join the Blues and the Red Devils facing a lack of European football and a tighter budget, Osimhen's potential suitors could be limited.

The striker could still move to one of Europe's elite clubs, but a potential move to Saudi Arabia â€“ where teams are certainly capable of matching Osimhen's wage demands â€“ is becoming an increasingly likely outcome.

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike on February 8, 2025© Imago

Ekitike's breakout season came for Stade Reims in 2021-22, when the forward netted 11 goals in 26 appearances, earning him a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but a difficult time in the French capital followed.

The striker was eventually moved on to Frankfurt after managing only four goals in 33 games for PSG, and Ekitike has since rediscovered the form that earned his initial move, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances, once again attracting interest from across the continent.

Chelsea and Liverpool appear to be the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature, but a potential £85m fee could delay any move for Ekitike until after most of their other transfer business is concluded - including Arne Slot's team potentially securing Florian Wirtz's signature in a deal worth upwards of £100m.

Who else could be on the move?

Several other forwards could also be on the move this summer as clubs look to reshape their forward lines.

Ollie Watkins was reportedly of interest to Arsenal in the January transfer window, and Aston Villa may need to cash in to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play rules after missing out on Champions League football.

Jonathan David also looks set for a move with the forward's contract at Lille expiring at the end of this campaign, and newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli look to be leading the race for the Canadian.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly willing to sell Joao Pedro for a suspected fee of around £70m, and with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea supposedly interested, a move could well be on the cards for the Brazilian.

ID:574087:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect11438:
Written by
Ellis Stevens
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne on May 20, 2025
Read Next:
Summer transfer window 2025: Best free agents - from De Bruyne to Ronaldo
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Viktor Gyokeres Andrea Berta Ruben Amorim Mikel Arteta Benjamin Sesko Victor Osimhen Liam Delap Hugo Ekitike Arne Slot Florian Wirtz Ollie Watkins Jonathan David Joao Pedro Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLiverpool38259486414584
2Arsenal382014469343574
3Manchester CityMan City38218972442871
4Chelsea38209964432169
5Newcastle UnitedNewcastle382061268472166
6Aston Villa38199105851766
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest381981158461265
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton38161396659761
9Bournemouth3815111258461256
10Brentford38168146657956
11Fulham38159145454054
12Crystal Palace381314115151053
13Everton381115124244-248
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham381110174662-1643
15Manchester UnitedMan Utd38119184454-1042
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38126205469-1542
17Tottenham HotspurSpurs38115226465-138
RLeicester CityLeicester3867253380-4725
RIpswich TownIpswich38410243682-4622
RSouthampton3826302686-6012
> Premier League Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!