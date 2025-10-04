[monks data]
Sporting Lisbon
Primeira Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 7.15pm UK
 
Braga

Sporting Lisbon
vs.
Braga

Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Sporting Lisbon and Braga, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides with contrasting fortunes in their respective continental outings will square off on Sunday as Sporting Lisbon welcome Braga to Estadio Jose Alvalade for round eight of the Primeira Liga.

The Lions suffered a 2-1 defeat in their Champions League trip to Napoli in midweek, while the Archbishops enjoyed a 2-0 victory away to Celtic in the Europa League.


Match preview

Luis Suarez’s second-half goal from the spot proved insufficient in Naples as Sporting conceded again in the 79th minute when Rasmus Hojlund struck his second of the night, bringing an end to the Lions’s four-game winning streak across all competitions.

The Portuguese champions now seek to put that setback behind them as they resume domestic duties this weekend with the aim of building on last weekend’s 1-0 success at Estoril Praia, a result that marked a third straight league win.

Rui Borges’s men, who have lifted the last two editions of the top flight, have made a solid start to their title defence, with a narrow 2-1 defeat to leaders Porto standing as the only blemish in seven outings, leaving Sporting second with 18 points.

The reigning champions have excelled at both ends, netting the joint-most goals in the division with 19, while four goals conceded represents the joint-third best defensive record, aided by back-to-back clean sheets.

Looking to extend their winning run, Sporting will aim for a stronger outcome this time after being held to a 1-1 draw in their last encounter with Braga at Jose Alvalade, although the Lions have come out on top in two of the last three meetings between the sides.

With three victories from four home fixtures this season, the hosts have every reason to be confident, particularly as they welcome opponents struggling to find rhythm in the league.

Carlos Vicens of Braga

Indeed, Braga are without a win in five consecutive Primeira Liga matches (D3, L2), with their only triumphs this season arriving in the opening two games against newly promoted Tondela and Alverca.

Last weekend’s frustrating 1-0 home defeat to Nacional sparked open discontent from fans, who waved white handkerchiefs in a clear signal that Carlos Vicens should step aside.

The midweek success in Glasgow may have eased some of that tension, yet claiming at least a point from Lisbon would go further in lightening the mood, with Braga still unbeaten on their travels this season (W1, D2).

The Archbishops currently occupy seventh place in the standings with nine points from seven games, scoring 11 and conceding seven, and Vicens will hope to sharpen those numbers this weekend as pressure builds in Minho.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • W

  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W


Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):



  • L

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • L


Braga Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • D

  • D

  • L

  • D

  • L


Braga form (all competitions):



  • D

  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L

  • W



Team News

Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio on March 9, 2025

The midweek loss came at an extra cost for Sporting, with centre-back Eduardo Quaresma limping off, though given he is yet to start a league match this season, Zeno Debast is expected to partner Goncalo Inacio at the heart of defence..

Suarez is set to reclaim his place in the number nine role, meaning Fotis Ioannidis should make way in this encounter.

On the injury list, midfielder Daniel Braganca and left-back Nuno Santos remain sidelined with long-term cruciate ligament issues.

Meanwhile, Braga will travel without Jonatas Noro, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, and Mario Dorgeles, ruled out with a ligament problem.

Gabi Martinez is pushing for a starting berth after sealing the midweek win in Glasgow during an eight-minute cameo, and the 22-year-old could be handed an opportunity on the left side of midfield.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Inacio, Debast, Mangas; Hjulmand, Kochorashvili; Pote, Trincao, Quenda; Suarez

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Arrey-Mbi, Niakate, Lagerbielke; Lelo, Moutinho, Gorby, Martinez; Zalazar, Horta; Navarro


SM words green background

We say: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Braga


 

Despite failing to overcome Braga in their last meeting at Jose Alvalade and coming off a continental defeat, Sporting enter this clash as favourites given their strong domestic run, and the reigning champions are tipped to edge a close contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

