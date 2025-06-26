Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to make up ground on the playoff spots in the MLS' Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City are set to host Real Salt Lake at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

The Wizards will be hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since July 2024, while the Claret and Cobalt will be keen to build on a rare victory last time out.

Match preview

Kansas' interim boss Kerry Zavagnin took charge back in April when long-serving manager and sporting director Peter Vermes parted ways with the club following a 16-year relationship, and with five wins, three draws and five losses since his instalment, form has undeniably improved.

On Thursday, the Wizards came from behind to triumph in dramatic fashion when Mason Toye and Dejan Joveljic scored twice in second-half stoppage time to steal a 2-1 win against Charlotte.

That victory has Zavagnin's side 12th in the Western Conference with 19 points, a tally that leaves them six behind ninth-placed Colorado Rapids in the playoff places.

Aiming to shrink the gap this weekend, the hosts may draw confidence from the fact that they have lost just one of their last four at Children's Mercy Park, though with just three home wins since September 2024, it remains to be seen whether they can take maximum points in this clash.

A sixth triumph of the campaign could be enough to lift Kansas up to 10th place, leapfrogging both Houston Dynamo and Dallas depending on results elsewhere, but defeat would see them drop down to 13th.

Meanwhile, Pablo Mastroeni's Salt Lake are in poor form having lost three of their five most recent outings, as well as winning just once in the two months leading up to this clash.

That being said, the Claret and Cobalt's sole victory came last time out on June 15, when they beat DC United of the Eastern Conference 2-0 thanks to goals either side of half time from Johnny Russell and Zavier Gozo.

Ending their seven-game winless run earlier this month took Mastroeni's men to 18 points for the season, three clear of St Louis City but seven short of a shot at the playoffs down in 13th place.

While they have set their sights on climbing the table, this weekend's visiting fans will be aware of the fact that their side have won only one of their last eight on the road and none of their last five away fixtures, so they may have to settle for simply avoiding defeat.

If Salt Lake can shockingly earn consecutive wins on Saturday, then they could rise up to 10th, overtaking their opponents in the process, though defeat may see them fall to 14th on goal difference.

Team News

Kansas will welcome Khiry Shelton back into the XI at right-back this weekend after he served a suspension against Charlotte, with Jacob Davis making way.

Up top, striker Dejan Joveljic was taken off late on with an injury last time out, and Santiago Munoz could take his place alongside Magomed Suleymanov and Daniel Salloi in Zavagnin's front three.

As for Salt Lake, Nelson Palacio and Pablo Ruiz will be looking to create some stability at the base of midfield, while Zavier Gozo operates further forward behind centre-forward William Agada.

Out wide, Johnny Russell and Diogo Gonclaves will be supporting the striker, while Noel Caliskan and Alexandros Katranis offer overlapping runs from full-back.

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup:

Pulskamp; Shelton, Miller, Fernandez, Ndenbe; Thommy, Bartlett, Garcia; Suleymanov, Munoz, Salloi

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Caliskan, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Palacio, Ruiz; Russell, Gozo, Goncalves; Agada

We say: Sporting Kansas City 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Neither side are in the strongest form, but coming into this clash having won last time out, both Kansas and Salt Lake will be quietly confident.

That being said, the hosts have lost just one of their four most recent home games, while the visitors have won just one of their last eight, so expect honours to be shared this weekend.

