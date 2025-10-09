Sports Mole looks at how Spain could line up in their 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Georgia.

Spain will have to work around the absences of a number of important players for Saturday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Georgia.

Dean Huijsen was forced to pull out of the squad shortly after linking up with his international teammates due to a calf issue, with Aymeric Laporte brought in as his replacement.

Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal are notable absentees through injury, so head coach Luis de la Fuente will be missing some important players for the qualification fixture.

Mikel Oyarzabal is again likely to operate through the middle, with the Real Sociedad attacker already off the mark in terms of goals during his qualification campaign.

Dani Olmo's form for Barcelona has been patchy this season, but he is likely to feature from the first whistle, while there should also be a start for his club teammate Ferran Torres.

Arsenal duo Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino are set to feature in midfield for the European champions, while Pedri is available and should also be in the XI.

Further back, Pau Cubarsi could benefit from Huijsen's absence to feature from the start, while Pedro Porro will hope to hold off competition from Marcos Llorente at right-back.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella; Pedri, Merino, Zubimendi; Olmo, Oyarzabal, F Torres

No Data Analysis info