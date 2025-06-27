To celebrate Raul's birthday, Sports Mole challenges you to name the 13 players who have won at least 100 caps for Spain.

Raul turns 48 today, and he will forever be remembered as one of Real Madrid's and Spain's best-ever forwards.

The Madrid-born striker actually started his youth career with Atletico Madrid before making the move to Real Madrid in 1992, progressing to the first team in 1994, and he would go on to have a huge impact at Bernabeu.

Indeed, Raul made 741 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 323 times in the process, and he has featured on more occasions for the capital giants than any player in the history of the club.

The Spaniard would go on to play for Schalke 04, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos before retiring from club football in 2015.

Raul represented Spain between 1996 and 2006, meanwhile, turning out for the national side on 102 occasions, scoring 44 times in the process. However, he was unable to win major silverware during his time with La Roja.

To mark the occasion of his 48th birthday, here Sports Mole is challenging you to name the 12 other players who have reached a century of caps for Spain.