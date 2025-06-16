Sports Mole brings you the latest transfer rumours, including a European giant joining the race for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and Everton making a decision on a Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is reportedly attracting the interest of yet another European giant.

Despite the Saints being relegated from the Premier League in 2024-25, the teenager enhanced his reputation to such an extent that a wide array of high-profile teams are now chasing his signature.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among those to be credited with an interest, and there are also admirers on the continent.

As per Record, Porto are eager to secure a deal for the England Under-21 international and have been exploring ways to do so.

With Southampton allegedly demanding in the region of £100m, it has been nigh-on impossible for any interested clubs to make progress.

Nevertheless, Porto seemingly wish to negotiate a deal for a lower price as they bid to add another starlet to their senior ranks.

There are two years remaining on the 19-year-old's contract.

Everton move away from Sheffield United goalkeeper?

Meanwhile, Everton have allegedly been considering whether to make an approach for Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

England international Jordan Pickford is the long-standing number one at the Toffees and will remain in that role for 2025-26.

However, David Moyes is seemingly eager to add more competition for that position, albeit any newcomer being viewed as backup.

According to Football Insider, Cooper does not want to stop playing regular football next season and is not enticed by a move to a Premier League team.

As such, Everton will be moving on from the Blades goalkeeper, who kept 23 clean sheets in 46 Championship fixtures last season.

Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic are both leaving Everton this summer, subsequently resulting in Moyes needing to act.

Rangers make Butland decision

Staying on the theme of goalkeepers and new Rangers head coach has allegedly taken a specific stance over the future of Jack Butland.

In two years at Ibrox, Butland has racked up 102 appearances in all competitions and he has two years remaining on his contract.

However, with the 32-year-old losing his regular place in the side under Barry Ferguson, his future was subsequently thrown into doubt.

According to Football Insider, Martin would prefer to give Butland a chance to prove himself in pre-season than give the green light to an exit.

Martin is said to have no intention of acquiring a new goalkeeper if the nine-cap England international can showcase his qualities ahead of 2025-26.

Scotland international Liam Kelly is viewed as Butland's main competition for a place between the sticks.