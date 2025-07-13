Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with Rangers and Leeds United also keen on the 27-year-old.

Sunderland have reportedly identified Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a summer transfer target.

The 27-year-old has suffered a fall from grace over the past couple of years after earning a spot in between the sticks at Arsenal.

With the sorry Saints now in the Championship, Ramsdale could move back to the Premier League, with Leeds United supposedly one of the clubs keen.

The England international endured a wretched term in net for the South Coast club in 2024-25, conceding 66 goals across 30 Premier League matches.

Since making the £25m switch from North London to St Mary's Stadium last August, Ramsdale has kept just four clean sheets in 32 appearances.

Sunderland eyeing Southampton's Ramsdale?

According to TBR Football, Sunderland are eyeing up a change in their goalkeeping department ahead of their long-awaited Premier League return.

It is understood that Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris wants to find a successor to current first-choice man Anthony Patterson.

The report claims that Sunderland have identified Ramsdale as their primary target, with the likes of Leeds and Rangers also in the race for the shot-stopper.

It is believed that a loan move to a potential suitor cannot be ruled out at this stage, with the Gers supposedly favouring such an arrangement.

Ambitious Sunderland are said to be preparing an initial bid for Ramsdale of below £25m - the fee that Southampton forked out for the goalkeeper last summer.

Where should Ramsdale go?

With less than 12 months until the 2026 World Cup, Ramsdale needs to leave second-tier Southampton to have a genuine chance of playing a part in North America for England.

Going even further, it is hard to imagine the 27-year-old as part of the Three Lions setup if he spent a term on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

As a result, a move to either Sunderland or Leeds must be at the forefront of Ramdale's mind heading towards the latter stages of the summer window.