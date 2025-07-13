Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'identify' England international as key summer target

By
Le Bris 'wants Patterson demotion' as Sunderland 'target' England international
© Imago
Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with Rangers and Leeds United also keen on the 27-year-old.

Sunderland have reportedly identified Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a summer transfer target.

The 27-year-old has suffered a fall from grace over the past couple of years after earning a spot in between the sticks at Arsenal.

With the sorry Saints now in the Championship, Ramsdale could move back to the Premier League, with Leeds United supposedly one of the clubs keen.

The England international endured a wretched term in net for the South Coast club in 2024-25, conceding 66 goals across 30 Premier League matches.

Since making the £25m switch from North London to St Mary's Stadium last August, Ramsdale has kept just four clean sheets in 32 appearances.

Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale on April 12, 2025

Sunderland eyeing Southampton's Ramsdale?

According to TBR Football, Sunderland are eyeing up a change in their goalkeeping department ahead of their long-awaited Premier League return.

It is understood that Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris wants to find a successor to current first-choice man Anthony Patterson.

The report claims that Sunderland have identified Ramsdale as their primary target, with the likes of Leeds and Rangers also in the race for the shot-stopper.

It is believed that a loan move to a potential suitor cannot be ruled out at this stage, with the Gers supposedly favouring such an arrangement.

Ambitious Sunderland are said to be preparing an initial bid for Ramsdale of below £25m - the fee that Southampton forked out for the goalkeeper last summer.

Aaron Ramsdale for Southampton on December 22, 2024

Where should Ramsdale go?

With less than 12 months until the 2026 World Cup, Ramsdale needs to leave second-tier Southampton to have a genuine chance of playing a part in North America for England.

Going even further, it is hard to imagine the 27-year-old as part of the Three Lions setup if he spent a term on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

As a result, a move to either Sunderland or Leeds must be at the forefront of Ramdale's mind heading towards the latter stages of the summer window.

ID:577284:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3792:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Aaron Ramsdale

Click here for more stories about Leeds United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Aaron Ramsdale Anthony Patterson Regis Le Bris Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!