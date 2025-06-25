Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Shamrock Rovers will be bidding to bounce back from a defeat when they continue their League of Ireland Premier Division campaign with a home fixture against Waterford United on Friday.

The home side are currently top of the League of Ireland Premier Division table, boasting 45 points from 23 matches, while Waterford are eighth, having picked up 27 points from their first 21 games of the season.

Match preview

Shamrock boast a record of 13 wins, six draws and four defeats from their 23 league matches this season, with a total of 45 points leaving them at the top of the division, nine points ahead of second-placed Bohemians.

Rovers won eight of their nine league matches between May 5 and June 20, but they will enter this contest off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Bohemians, so the hosts will be aiming to bounce back here.

Stephen Bradley's side have been excellent in front of their own supporters this season, picking up 24 points from 11 matches, which is the best home record in the division.

Shamrock finished second in the League of Ireland Premier Division last year, but they are 21-time champions, which is a record, with their last success coming in 2023.

Rovers are also on a four-game winning run against Waterford in this competition, including a 3-1 success when the two teams last locked horns in the middle of May.

Waterford boast a record of eight wins, three draws and 10 defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with a total of 27 points leaving them in eighth position in the table.

John Coleman's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with the champions Shelbourne, while they beat Bohemians 2-1 on June 20, so it has been a positive last couple of games for the club.

The Blues have won four, drawn one and lost five of their 10 away league games this term, but they are only actually four points off fifth-placed Shelbourne with two fixtures in hand.

As a result, a couple more positive results in quick succession could propel them up the table, and their performances against Bohemians and Shelbourne would certainly have boosted the confidence among the supporters.

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

WDWWWL

Waterford United League of Ireland Premier form:

LDDLWD

Team News

Shamrock will once again have Graham Burke at the tip of their attack, with the 31-year-old bidding to add to the nine goals that he has scored in all competitions this season.

Aaron Greene has eight goals, one more than 16-year-old Michael Noonan, and it is expected that the former will again be given the nod in the final third, with the latter on the bench.

There should also be another spot in midfield for Jack Byrne.

As for Waterford, Padraig Amond is having an excellent season, scoring nine times in all competitions, and he will again be joined in the final third of the field by Tommy Lonergan.

Conan Noonan, who has scored four times from midfield, will also be a notable starter for the visitors, while Jesse Dempsey could again be given the nod in the wide left role.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Lopes, Cleary, Grace; Grant, Healy, Byrne, McEneff, Honohan; Greene, Burke

Waterford United possible starting lineup:

McMullan; Horton, McDonald, Leahy, Burke; Noonan, Olayinka, Glenfield, Dempsey; Amond, Lonergan

We say: Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Waterford United

This has the potential to be a tricky match for Shamrock, as Waterford have a lot of quality in their side. That said, we are expecting the division leaders to navigate their way to all three points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email