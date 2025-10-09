Preview: Serbia vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup qualification clash between Serbia and Albania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Serbia will be bidding to return to winning ways in Group K when they resume their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a home fixture against Albania on Saturday.

The hosts are third in Group K, picking up seven points from their first three matches in the section, while the visitors are second, one point above their opponents here, but they have played a game more.

Match preview

Serbia were stunned by England last time out, conceding five unanswered goals, with the result being a real setback in terms of their hopes of potentially claiming first spot in Group K.

However, it has still been a solid campaign to date, with two wins, one draw and one defeat from four matches bringing the Eagles seven points, which has left them third, one point behind second-placed Albania.

Dragan Stojkovic's side drew 0-0 with Albania in their first match in the section in June, but they have won two of their last three, beating Andorra and Latvia before the 5-0 loss to England last time out.

Serbia have been present in the finals of three of the last four World Cups, being eliminated in the group stage in 2022, while they were also knocked out in the first stage at Euro 2024.

The Eagles have locked horns with Albania on three previous occasions, boasting a record of one win, one draw and one defeat, with their victory coming in a Euro 2016 qualifier in October 2015.

Albania, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 victory over Latvia in their last match on September 9, with Kristjan Asllani's first-half penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

The Red and Blacks have moved into second spot in the section, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from five matches to claim eight points.

Sylvinho's side have been defensively solid in Group K, only conceding three times, but they have found it difficult down the other end of the field, netting just five times in their first matches.

Albania have actually never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, so they are chasing history, but they have made the finals of two of the last three European Championships, including in 2024, being eliminated in the group stage.

Serbia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

DWWL

Serbia form (all competitions):

DWDWWL

Albania World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LWDDW

Albania form (all competitions):

LWDDWW

Team News

Serbia will be without the services of Nikola Milenkovic, with the Nottingham Forest centre-back sent off in his team's five-goal defeat to England last time out.

Sasa Lukic is also banned due to his milestone yellow card in the same match.

As a result, there is likely to be a spot in the middle of the defence for Milos Veljkovic, while Nemanja Gudelj should be introduced in midfield, but Dusan Vlahovic is expected to keep his spot at centre-forward.

As for Albania, head coach Sylvinho could name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Latvia last time out.

Rey Manaj is the leading goalscorer in the squad with 10, and the 28-year-old is set to feature in the final third, while there should also be another spot in midfield for Qazim Laci.

Armando Broja has had a disappointing start to the 2025-26 Premier League season with Burnley, but the 24-year-old is set to start for the away side here.

Serbia possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Erakovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Maksimovic, Gudelj; Nedeljkovic, Zivkovic, Ilic, Kostic; Vlahovic

Albania possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Shehu, Laci; Broja, Manaj, Bajrami

We say: Serbia 1-1 Albania

This is a really tough match to call - both teams will believe that they are the favourites, and with a defeat for either being damaging, we are expecting a tight match to finish all square this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email