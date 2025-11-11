Serbia vs. England: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between England and Serbia.

First meets third at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night, as an England side already bound for World Cup 2026 in North America host a Serbia outfit still desperately vying for a playoff spot in UEFA Group K.

Thomas Tuchel's men return to home soil for the first time since sealing their place at next year's global gathering in the United States, Canada and Mexico, clinching their spot in October with a 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in their sixth Group K game.

The Three Lions have registered a perfect 18 points from a possible 18 - while coincidentally scoring 18 goals of their own and conceding none - putting them seven points clear of second-placed Albania with just six left to fight for.

Meanwhile, Serbia are one adrift of the Albanians in the playoff spot and are preparing to play their first game under new manager Veljko Paunovic, who was appointed to replace Dragan Stojkovic following his predecessor's sudden resignation last month.

Ahead of Thursday's match between England and Serbia, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 17*

Serbia wins: 6

Draws: 5

England wins: 6

16* = 15 as Serbia and Montenegro/Yugoslavia

The last meeting between these two sides came in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, as England stormed to a 5-0 victory in Belgrade, having previously only prevailed 1-0 over Serbia at Euro 2024 courtesy of a header from Jude Bellingham.

In June 2003, England would pit their wits against Serbia and Montenegro in a friendly contest at the King Power Stadium - then known as the Walkers Stadium - in Leicester, a game in which former Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate started as a defender.

On that occasion, Sven-Goran Eriksson oversaw a 2-1 victory thanks to strikes from Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole, but during the days of Yugoslavia, there was little to separate the two nations in the head-to-head column.

Indeed, England earned five wins and five draws while suffering four defeats against Yugoslavia - which also encompassed Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina - although one of those losses came in perhaps their most famous meeting.

The four-team Euro 1968 tournament saw England and Yugoslavia lock horns in the semi-finals, and the Three Lions succumbed to a 1-0 loss thanks to a strike from Dragan Dzajic, before Yugoslavia fell to defeat against Italy in a final replay.

However, that semi-final reverse remains the last time that England came up short against Serbia/Yugoslavia, as they are now on a four-match winning sequence against Sunday's opponents, having also triumphed in a pair of Euro 1988 qualification matches.

Prior to the breakup of Yugoslavia, Sir Bobby Robson also masterminded a 2-1 friendly victory in 1989, where Bryan Robson scored a brace and Stojkovic - now in charge of Serbia - started in midfield.

Last 17 meetings

Sep 09: 2025: Serbia 0-5 England (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 16, 2024: Serbia 0-1 England (Euro 2024)

Jun 03, 2003: England 2-1 Serbia and Montenegro (International Friendly)

Dec 13, 1989: England 2-1 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

Nov 11, 1987: Yugoslavia 1-4 England (European Championship Qualifying)

Nov 12, 1986: England 2-0 Yugoslavia (European Championship Qualifying)

Jun 05, 1974: Yugoslavia 2-2 England (International Friendly)

Oct 11, 1972: England 1-1 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

Jun 05, 1968: England 0-1 Yugoslavia (European Championship)

May 04, 1966: England 2-0 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

May 09, 1965: Yugoslavia 1-1 England (International Friendly)

May 11, 1960: England 3-3 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

May 11, 1958: Yugoslavia 5-0 England (International Friendly)

Nov 28, 1956: England 3-0 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

May 16, 1954: Yugoslavia 1-0 England (International Friendly)

Nov 22, 1950: England 2-2 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

May 18, 1939: Yugoslavia 2-1 England (International Friendly)

