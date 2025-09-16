Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Samsunspor and Kasimpasa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Samsunspor will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Kasimpasa at the 19 Mayıs Stadium on Wednesday for their rescheduled Turkish Super Lig encounter.

This clash was initially pushed back due to the Red Lightnings’s continental commitments and now comes at a time when they occupy ninth spot on the table, with the visitors three places behind in 12th.

Match preview

Samsunspor kicked off the 2025-26 campaign in fine form with back-to-back victories, but Thomas Reis’s men have since hit a rough patch, and wins have become elusive.

The Red Lightnings are now winless in four straight matches across all competitions, a sequence that also saw them fall short of reaching the Europa League proper after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Panathinaikos.

Although that outcome means a drop to the Conference League, the club still made history by reaching the main stage of continental football for the first time ever.

That said, Samsunspor have not looked their usual selves in recent weeks and were dealt their first Super Lig defeat last weekend, falling 2-1 at home to Antalyaspor after a sluggish opening period.

Carlo Holse’s second-half goal gave the hosts a lifeline but proved only a consolation, as Reis’s men could not dig themselves out of the two-goal hole despite dominating possession.

Nonetheless, with seven points from four matches, it has not been a dreadful follow-up to Samsunspor’s record-breaking third-place finish in 2024-25 — the highest league position in their history.

Victory on Wednesday could potentially propel them to fourth, and the Red Lightnings will certainly fancy their chances on home turf, even though recent head-to-head records suggest caution.

Kasimpasa have taken maximum points in two of the last three meetings between both sides (L1), including a 2-0 success at the 19 Mayıs Stadium in their most recent visit, which will surely boost their confidence ahead of this clash.

Shota Arveladze, who opened his tenure with three consecutive defeats, finally saw some relief over the weekend after leading his side to a gritty win against former club Fatih Karagumruk.

Arveladze’s men got a breakthrough thanks to a stroke of fortune after 18-year-old defender Muhammed Kadioglu turned into his own net in the first half, before the Apaches dug deep to hold firm despite going a man down late on.

Buoyed by their first league point, Kasimpasa will now aim to build momentum with another result on the road, knowing a win could lift them to 10th — however, the Apaciler have not claimed back-to-back away wins since October to November 2024, a span of 16 league fixtures.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:





W



W



D



L





Samsunspor form (all competitions):





W



W



L



D



D



L





Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:





L



L



L



W





Kasimpasa form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



L



W





Team News

Samsunspor’s weekend defeat came at a further cost, as Zeki Yavru was forced off with a thigh issue, ruling the full-back out of contention for Wednesday’s clash.

This opens the door for summer recruit Josafat Mendes to potentially make his full debut after coming on in the last match as Yavru’s replacement.

Holse is expected to reprise his role in the central attacking midfield slot, operating just behind Marius Mouandilmadji, with both players currently topping the side’s scoring charts on two goals apiece.

Kasimpasa are expected to line up similarly to the 4-1-4-1 setup that brought them victory at the weekend, although there is a dilemma regarding who leads the line.

Striker Pape Habib Gueye is unavailable as he serves a suspension following his dismissal in Saturday’s match, while Yusuf Barasi remains sidelined through injury.

Arveladze may hand a rare start to Kubilay Kanatsızkus, despite the forward only amassing eight minutes of action so far this season, though other out-of-position options may be considered.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Ntcham; Musaba, Holse, Sousa; Marius

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Szalai, Frimpong; Baldursson; Fall, Hajradinovic, Ustundag, Ben Ouanes; Kanatsızkus

We say: Samsunspor 1-0 Kasimpasa

Samsunspor have shown more consistency this season and, despite falling short at the weekend, appear better poised to take all three points against a Kasimpasa side missing their most dangerous attacker.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email