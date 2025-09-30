Sports Mole previews Thursday's League One clash between Rotherham United and Bradford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to end their worrying three-game losing streak, Rotherham United welcome Bradford City to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday night in League One.

The Millers are nervously glancing over their shoulder following a string of poor displays, whilst it appears that the only way is up for the promotion-chasing Bantams.

Match preview

Finishing 19 points off the playoff last season when they were expected to be competing with the likes of Birmingham City and Wrexham at the top of League One, Rotherham United have well and truly fallen off a cliff in recent times, a trend which has continued into the 2025-26 term.

The sorry Millers extended their losing run to three matches in the third tier on Saturday afternoon, when goals from Birmingham loanee Tyler Roberts and substitute Dominic Dwyer secured a 2-1 victory for Mansfield Town following a Jordan Hugill opener.

After six of their last seven matches across all competitions, Rotherham have been dumped out of the EFL Cup and sit in a lowly 21st position in the League One standings after nine matches, one point behind Wycombe Wanderers in the lowest of the safe positions.

Despite their overall struggles at the beginning of this season, the Millers have fared reasonably well at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - losing just one of four matches at the venue - although they suffered defeated during their most recent home match against Stockport County on September 20.

Finding the net on just seven occasions across nine League One matches to date, only basement dwellers Burton Albion (5) have scored fewer goals in the 24-team division, highlighting that star strikers such as Sam Nombe and Hugill are yet to hit their heights.

Bradford City kept their promotion dreams on track last time out by keeping their first League One clean sheet in eight matches to fend off the attentions of Blackpool at the University of Bradford Stadium, with wing-back Josh Neufville netting the only goal of the battle against the Seasiders.

With their sole defeat in the past four games arriving at the base of Champions League-competing Newcastle United in the EFL Cup, it is fair to say that the Bantams are bang in form ahead of their midweek trip to Rotherham, who are looking like relegation candidates.

Collecting a maximum total of nine points from their last three League One fixtures, Graham Alexander's men are sitting at the very summit of the third-tier standings, one point ahead of second-placed Stevenage and three points better off compared to title favourites Cardiff City.

The Bantams were successful at the home of the Bluebirds during their most recent away adventure, with goals from Tommy Leigh, Antoni Sarcevic and Neufville putting the game beyond the Welsh hosts, who secured a consolation strike late on through Callum Robinson.

Despite operating in different divisions during the 2024-25 season, Bradford and Rotherham have already faced off in a competitive contest this calendar year, when the Bantams booked a spot in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy with a 1-0 success at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United League One form: D L W L L L

Rotherham United form (all competitions): L L W L L L

Bradford City League One form: D W L W W W

Bradford City form (all competitions): W L W W L W

Team News

Rotherham are set to make a couple of changes to the side which lost at Mansfield, with Marvin Kaelta likely to be dropped from the XI.

The 21-year-old was subbed off at the interval in the East Midlands on the weekend, replaced by 21-year-old attacker Arjany Martha.

Moving further back into the defence, Zak Jules could come into the back three at the expense of Scottish 20-year-old Lenny Agbaire.

Grabbing his sixth goal contribution of the season on the weekend, Bradford's Bobby Pointon will be looking to cause Rotherham problems on Thursday.

There could be an alteration at the very top of the pitch for the Bantams, with veteran Andy Cook in line to replace Will Swan at striker.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Hall, Jules, Baptiste; Martha, Gore, Powell, James; Spence, Benson, Hugill

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, McIntyre, Touray; Neufville, Leigh, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Cook

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Bradford City

Only stopped by Premier League Newcastle in recent weeks, Bradford should be confident of putting Rotherham to the sword on Thursday.

The Millers have not disgraced themselves at home this season but could be undone by an in-form Bantams outfit this time around.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email