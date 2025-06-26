Preview: Rosario vs Union - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Copa Diego Maradona clash between Rosario Central and Union, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rosario Central and Union will face off at the Estadio Unico de San Nicolas in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Copa Argentina, with both sides hoping to book a place in the last 16.

While both teams are aiming to bounce back from recent setbacks, it is Rosario who have enjoyed the better year overall.

Match preview

Rosario Central are flying high in the league, currently sitting at the top of the standings in the first phase of Argentina’s top flight.

Ariel Holan’s side went on an impressive 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions between mid-March and May, a streak which ended just before the break with a 1-0 defeat to Huracan.

That strong run included a 1-0 win over Los Andes in the previous round of the Copa Argentina, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways in the same competition.

Before losing to Huracan, Rosario had kept five straight clean sheets, recording five wins and one draw during that spell, a defensive stability they will look to rediscover.

However, the Rabble face a Union side they have not beaten since 2018 – in the seven meetings since, Rosario have drawn five and lost two, a run they will be determined to end.

Union, meanwhile, are without a win in nine matches across all competitions since a 1-0 league defeat to Central Cordoba, drawing three and losing six in that time, with their latest outing being a goalless draw against Cruzeiro in the Copa Sudamericana.

El Tatengue reached this stage of the Copa Argentina with a 3-1 win over Colegiales and are still searching for their first-ever trophy in the competition.

Union's league form has been poor, with Leonardo Madelon’s side currently bottom of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division.

With their league hopes fading, this cup run offers a real chance for redemption, but El Tatengue have their hopes tied to a struggling attack that last scored more than once in a game as far back as March.

Team News

Rosario Central will be without forward Enzo Copetti, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while Agustin Modica is also unavailable after suffering a torn cruciate ligament.

Youngster Ciro Armoa could be handed a starting role in attack, supported by Jaminton Campaz and Santiago Lopez on the flanks.

Union have several fitness concerns heading into the match, including goalkeeper Lucas Meuli and defender Bruno Pitton.

Mauricio Martinez, Julian Palacios, Claudio Corvalan and Rafael Profini are all doubts due to various injury problems.

Rosario Central possible starting lineup:

Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; Martinez, Ibarra; Gomez, Ortiz, Malcorra; Armoa

Union possible starting lineup:

Tagliamonte; Corvalan, Pardo, Fascendini, Vargas; Fragapane, M. Pitton, Ham, Blanco; OVerde

We say: Rosario Central 2-0 Union

Despite their recent setback and struggles in this fixture in recent years, Rosario Central have the edge heading into this one due to their overall form this year, and they will likely show quality against a Union side that have struggled in attack and to register wins.

