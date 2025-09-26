Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Roma and Hellas Verona, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Following a bright start to a new era at Stadio Olimpico, Roma welcome Hellas Verona to the Italian capital on Sunday, when the hosts will seek their third straight win.

After celebrating Rome derby success last week, the Giallorossi edged to victory in their Europa League opener; meanwhile, Hellas have picked up just three points from four Serie A matches so far.

Match preview

Capping off Gian Piero Gasperini's first few weeks as Roma boss, a 1-0 win in last weekend's Derby della Capitale certainly boosted the growing feelgood factor, while three points took the Giallorossi up to fourth place in the early league standings.

Brought in from the cold, club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini became the first man to score in all of the last 11 Serie A seasons, and beating old foes Lazio has become a happy habit in recent years.

Roma have now conceded just one goal in the last five top-flight derbies, and their latest win served as a springboard for more success on Wednesday.

Gasperini famously guided Atalanta BC to Europa League glory in 2024, and he returned to UEFA's second-tier competition in midweek, as his new team beat Nice 2-1 in France.

Highlighting Gasp's commitment to getting men forward in numbers, defensive duo Evan N'Dicka and Gianluca Mancini were both on target - and the latter also had a goal ruled out - as Roma made a successful start to the league phase.

Now, the Giallorossi will expect to post three quick wins on the spin, having won 22 and lost none of their last 28 home games against Sunday's visitors.

Verona's last league win over Roma at the Olimpico dates all the way back to 1973, so history will be stacked against them as they head for the 'Eternal City' this weekend.

While their hosts sit second-top of Serie A's possession stats this season, Hellas have the lowest rate so far, meaning they should not expect to see much of the ball.

Yet to win within 90 minutes this term, Verona have made a slow start to the campaign, drawing three of their first four top-flight games and losing the other.

Last week's 1-1 draw with Juventus - in which new striker Gift Orban was at the heart of events, escaping a red card before scoring a controversial penalty - offered some optimism, but another setback was to follow.

Paolo Zanetti's side went out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night, losing on penalties to regional rivals Venezia, as Enzo Ebosse was the only man to miss his spot kick in the shootout.

So, as the Scaligeri have also won just once in 13 league games dating back to last season, a rare victory in Rome seems almost unthinkable.

Roma Serie A form:

W W L W

Roma form (all competitions):

W W L W W

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L D D

Hellas Verona form (all competitions):

W D L D D L

Team News

Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey are still sidelined by injury, with Gasperini expecting them to return after the next international break, when his team host Inter Milan.

Mario Hermoso (calf) and Brazilian wing-back Wesley (flu) returned to the squad on Wednesday, so both should be contenders to play this weekend.

Following his shock start in the derby, Lorenzo Pellegrini was back on the bench in midweek, but he seems to have worked his way into the reckoning for now.

Up front, Artem Dovbyk will vie with Evan Ferguson in a battle of misfiring strikers: though he has found the net twice for Ireland this season, the latter's last club goal came 11 months ago.

Meanwhile, summer signings Giovane and Orban have pepped up Verona's attack - albeit without converting many of their attempts so far.

The pair were rested for Wednesday's Coppa Italia defeat to Venezia, but they could both return in Rome, meaning Amin Sarr and Junior Ajayi would make way.

Another recent arrival, Roberto Gagliardini saw his Hellas debut ended early after dislocating his shoulder against Cremonese, so he joins Abdou Harroui, Daniel Mosquera, Tomas Suslov and Nicolas Valentini on the sidelines.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka; Wesley, Cristante, Kone, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Ferguson

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Akpra Akpro, Serdar, Bernede, Bradaric; Giovane, Orban

We say: Roma 2-0 Hellas Verona

Fatigue may be a factor after two big wins, but even if Roma make a slow start, they have been keeping the back door firmly shut this season.

After conceding just twice in five games, the Giallorossi should hold a tame Verona side at arm's length while scoring at least once themselves.

