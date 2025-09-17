Preview: Rio Ave vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Primeira Liga clash between Rio Ave and Porto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Porto will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign as they travel to Vila do Conde to face Rio Ave at Estádio dos Arcos in the opening fixture of matchday six on Friday.

The Dragons hold a two-point cushion at the top as the league’s only side with a flawless record and now aim to extend that run against opponents who suffered their first loss of the season last time out.

Match preview

In the past couple of seasons, Porto have taken a back seat in the league among the ‘traditional big three’ but appear genuine title contenders this term under Francesco Farioli.

Farioli, who was appointed in July, is yet to record any result other than victories, winning all eight matches in charge so far across pre-season friendlies and the Primeira Liga.

The Blue and Whites have cleared every hurdle in the league, including a statement win against defending champions Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on matchday four.

Porto’s bright run can be credited to their balance at both ends, boasting the tightest defence in the division with just one goal conceded across five outings while netting 12 in that spell.

However, Farioli’s side were not at their sharpest in the final third at the weekend against Nacional but still secured maximum points, with Samu Omorodion’s penalty settling a 1-0 contest at Estadio do Dragao.

Porto now seek to continue their winning momentum, though caution lingers as Dos Arcos has not always been a happy hunting ground in recent times for the Dragons, who have failed to win two of their last three visits (D1, L1), including a 2-2 draw there last season.

While Rio Ave have often made life difficult at home in this fixture, they come into this clash on the back of a setback, having fallen 3-1 at Moreirense over the weekend.

Heading into that encounter, the Vilacondenses had drawn their previous three matches of the campaign after dropping points from winning positions but did not even get ahead at Estadio Comendador Freitas.

Andre Luiz’s 84th-minute strike only provided consolation after conceding three earlier goals, leaving Sotiris Silaidopoulos under growing pressure as he seeks his first competitive win in charge.

As a result, the Vilacondenses remain one of only four sides in the league yet to taste victory and sit 15th on three points, albeit with a game in hand.

Team News

Rio Ave head coach Silaidopoulos may opt to shuffle his pack, particularly at right wing-back after Joao Tome impressed off the bench against Moreirense, which could see Marios Vrousai drop out of the starting side.

Alfonso Pastor remains sidelined with a finger injury, though he was unlikely to start regardless, with Cezary Miszta expected to continue in goal.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old holding midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas is still unavailable after a cruciate ligament tear and will remain out as his recovery continues.

Despite drawing a blank in the last outing, Clayton remains the league’s top scorer with five goals, and the Brazilian will be eager to rediscover his spark and inspire a first win of the campaign this Friday.

As for Porto, the victory over Nacional came at a cost, as defender Nehuen Perez was forced off just four minutes after coming on and is not expected back anytime soon.

Pablo Rosario filled in well at right-back in the absence of the injured Alberto Costa and Martim Fernandes, so he is likely to continue in that makeshift role.

Samu is expected to spearhead the attack again this weekend, with summer arrival Luuk de Jong still sidelined and winger William Gomes also ruled out through fitness issues.

Farioli had some positive comments about former Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior after his full debut last weekend, and the Polish international is expected to keep his place at the heart of defence on Friday.

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Panzo, Abbey; Athanasiou, Pohlmann, Liavas, Tome; Spikic, Clayton, A Luiz

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Rosario, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Mora; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

We say: Rio Ave 1-2 Porto

Despite Rio Ave’s poor start, they have found the net in all four outings, scoring seven goals, and may have what it takes to breach Porto’s strong backline, but their fragile rearguard could be their undoing.

The home side have already shipped nine goals and are up against visitors with the second-best attack in the division, so the Dragons should edge this contest.

