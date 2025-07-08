Can you name Republic of Ireland's centurions?

Sports Mole challenges you to name every player to have earned at least 100 caps for Republic of Ireland.

With Heimir Hallgrimsson now at the helm, Republic of Ireland are going through a transitional period in an effort to move themselves back up the international pecking order. However, even at this early stage of his managerial career, that is a job that Robbie Keane will be eyeing up for the future, hoping to add to the international legacy that he cemented as a player. The forward is the leading caps holder and goalscorer with 146 appearances and 68 goals, an incredible career with his country that spanned 18 years. While Keane represented as many as 11 clubs during an illustrious club career, he did not go a single year without netting for his nation, most notably scoring eight times in 2013. His first came against Malta in 1998 and last versus Oman in 2016, also having three hat-tricks to his name. Keane also racked up nine outings at major tournaments, scoring three goals versus Germany, Saudi Arabia and Spain at the 2002 World Cup to help Republic of Ireland reach the last 16. To celebrate Keane's 45rd birthday, Sports Mole challenges you to name the seven players who have reached triple figures in a Republic of Ireland shirt.

