Sports Mole previews Saturday's MLS clash between New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The New York Red Bulls can extend their winning run at Red Bull Arena to six matches across all competitions when they host Minnesota United in Harrison on Saturday.

In their midweek affair, the reigning MLS Cup runners-up had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Toronto, while the Loons defeated the Houston Dynamo by a 3-1 score.

Match preview

After 11 days away from the pitch, the New York Red Bulls were back in action on Wednesday, wasting several great opportunities in their match against TFC.

It was the first time in the 2025 season that Sandro Schwarz had seen his team fail to claim maximum points in an MLS affair when leading after 45 minutes.

Failing to win on Saturday would extend this side's winless run in this competition to three matches, making it their longest stretch without maximum points in the 2025 campaign.

Red Bull Arena has been a fortress for them in recent outings, with the home team winning four consecutive league contests in Harrison, collecting three clean sheets over that span.

After 19 league fixtures, the Red Bulls are three points above the Eastern Conference playoff line in seventh, though they are just a single point behind Inter Miami for sixth place.

New York have points in seven successive regular season home games versus Western Conference opposition, including a thumping 7-0 triumph over the Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this year.

Another strong final 45 minutes saw Minnesota get back on track Wednesday, as they solidified their third-place standing in the Western Conference and are now within three points of first place.

Eric Ramsay’s men have won their last two league contests when failing to score in the opening half, while they are winless in their previous two matches in this competition when scoring in the first 45 minutes.

The Loons have been among the most consistent sides in the league all year, losing just one of their previous six domestic affairs, with only two defeats suffered since the beginning of May.

A victory on Saturday would equal their longest winning run of the 2025 regular season (two) and mark the first time they claim successive away triumphs in the competition all year.

The Loons have won their last five MLS encounters when holding the opposition off the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes, with two of those wins occurring away from home.

Minnesota are unbeaten in their last three regular-season games versus the Red Bulls, while winning their previous two visits to Red Bull Arena by a single goal.

Team News

In their draw versus the Reds on Wednesday, the Red Bulls' leading goalscorer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was sidelined with abdominal pain, and Cameron Haper sat out due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Peter Stroud is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension, while Omar Javier Valencia Arauz will not be available because Panama battle Honduras in the opening quarter-final fixture at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday.

Mohammed Sofo scored the only goal for New York in Toronto this week, drawing even with Emil Forsberg for second on the team in MLS goals so far this year (five).

On Wednesday the Loons were missing Samuel Shashoua against the Dynamo, with the English midfielder forced out of the lineup due to a leg injury.

Because of the Gold Cup, Dayne St Clair (Canada) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) will not be available to Minnesota this weekend, as the Canucks play Guatemala in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Joseph Rosales of Honduras will face Panamanian Carlos Harvey in the last eight of that competition the day before that.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane notched a brace in the second half versus Orange Crush, giving him three in this MLS campaign, with Robin Lod finding the back of the net for the third time himself.

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Coronel; Duncan, Eile, S. Nealis, Edwards; Stroud, Edelman; Sofo, Forsberg, Ngoma; Morgan

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Smir; Gressel, Diaz, Boxall, Romero, Padelford; Hlongwane, Trapp, Ho-yeon, Lod; Yeboah

We say: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Minnesota United

The last three matches between these two have been either a draw or a narrow one-goal victory, and we expect something similar on Saturday as these two teams have depth, while showing plenty of consistency in recent times.

