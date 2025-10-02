[monks data]
La Liga
Oct 4, 2025 at 1pm UK
 
Levante logo

Real Oviedo
vs.
Levante

Preview: Real Oviedo vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Real Oviedo vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups
© ZUMA Press Wire / Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Oviedo will aim to build on their midweek success when they welcome fellow newly-promoted side Levante to the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs sit just above the relegation zone, separated by a single point after seven matches, and they will view this as a vital opportunity to climb the table.


Match preview

Back in the top flight after finishing third in La Liga 2 last season, Real Oviedo have found life difficult at the higher level. 

Veljko Paunovic’s side are 14th in the table with just six points from seven games, amassing two wins and suffering five defeats.

Scoring has been their biggest issue, with only four goals so far - the second-lowest tally in the division behind Girona’s three, while they have conceded 12 at the other end.

However, Oviedo gave their supporters a much-needed lift in midweek with a dramatic 2-1 victory away at Valencia. 

Super-subs Luka Ilic and Salomon Rondon struck in the 85th and 86th minutes to complete a late turnaround, though Ilic’s red card in stoppage time soured the celebrations - that result was their second win of the campaign, having previously beaten Real Sociedad away from home. 

Their other outings have included a 2-0 defeat away at Villarreal, a match that also saw them reduced to 10 men followed by a heavy 3-0 loss to Real Madrid before they picked up their first victory of the season, edging Real Sociedad 1-0 at home.

Paunovic’s side then endured a difficult run, falling 2-0 to Getafe - once again finishing with a red card before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Elche and a 3-1 loss to defending champions Barcelona.

Levante head coach Julian Calero on June 1, 2025

Still, for a side only just returning to La Liga, Oviedo’s performances have shown glimpses of promise, and they hold a positive record in recent meetings with Levante, winning two of the last five, drawing two and losing only once.

As for the visitors, Levante are one point behind Oviedo in 15th with five points after seven games. 

Julian Calero’s men have taken one win, two draws and four defeats in their return to La Liga after winning the Segunda title last term.

Unlike Oviedo, goals have not been a major problem for the Granotas, who have scored 11 times already, including a 4-0 victory away to Girona for their only win of the season. Defensive frailties, though, remain an issue, with 14 goals conceded so far - the second-worst record in the league.

Levante’s most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home against Getafe, which followed a run of three defeats in four. 

They will hope their attacking edge can deliver maximum points here, though their leaky backline continues to undermine progress.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LWLLLW

Levante La Liga form:

LLDWLD


Team News

Matias Moreno of Levante UD in action

Oviedo will be without Ilic, who is suspended for receiving a red card in the win against Valencia; however, it is not a significant loss since he is not a starter.

Alvaro Lemos remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury sustained in March, while Jaime Vazquez (groin) and Nacho Vidal (hamstring) are also unavailable. 

Ovie Ejaria has returned to training and is focused on regaining his fitness, although his availability remains uncertain.

Levante, meanwhile, are in a stronger position fitness-wise, with Calero set to have a full squad available for the trip to Asturias.

Adrian de la Fuente and Matias Moreno are expected to partner at the heart of the defence, while Ivan Romero and Etta Eyong should lead the attack.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Calvo, Carmo, Alhassane; Reina, Dendoncker, Colombatto; Hassan, Vinas, Brekalo

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Sanchez, De la Fuente, Moreno, Toljan; Brugue, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez; Romero, Eyong


SM words green background

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Levante


 

Both sides have struggled defensively this season, but Levante have shown greater attacking threat and carry more firepower than Oviedo. 

While Paunovic’s men will take encouragement from their victory over Valencia, their lack of goals and defensive lapses remain concerns.

Levante’s cutting edge in the final third could prove decisive, and Calero’s side may have just enough to edge a narrow away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582794:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7198:
Written by
Aishat Akanni
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Adrian de la Fuente Alvaro Lemos Ivan Romero Julian Calero Luka Ilic Matias Moreno Ovie Ejaria Salomon Rondon Veljko Paunovic Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!