Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Oviedo will aim to build on their midweek success when they welcome fellow newly-promoted side Levante to the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs sit just above the relegation zone, separated by a single point after seven matches, and they will view this as a vital opportunity to climb the table.

Match preview

Back in the top flight after finishing third in La Liga 2 last season, Real Oviedo have found life difficult at the higher level.

Veljko Paunovic’s side are 14th in the table with just six points from seven games, amassing two wins and suffering five defeats.

Scoring has been their biggest issue, with only four goals so far - the second-lowest tally in the division behind Girona’s three, while they have conceded 12 at the other end.

However, Oviedo gave their supporters a much-needed lift in midweek with a dramatic 2-1 victory away at Valencia.

Super-subs Luka Ilic and Salomon Rondon struck in the 85th and 86th minutes to complete a late turnaround, though Ilic’s red card in stoppage time soured the celebrations - that result was their second win of the campaign, having previously beaten Real Sociedad away from home.

Their other outings have included a 2-0 defeat away at Villarreal, a match that also saw them reduced to 10 men followed by a heavy 3-0 loss to Real Madrid before they picked up their first victory of the season, edging Real Sociedad 1-0 at home.

Paunovic’s side then endured a difficult run, falling 2-0 to Getafe - once again finishing with a red card before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat against Elche and a 3-1 loss to defending champions Barcelona.

Still, for a side only just returning to La Liga, Oviedo’s performances have shown glimpses of promise, and they hold a positive record in recent meetings with Levante, winning two of the last five, drawing two and losing only once.

As for the visitors, Levante are one point behind Oviedo in 15th with five points after seven games.

Julian Calero’s men have taken one win, two draws and four defeats in their return to La Liga after winning the Segunda title last term.

Unlike Oviedo, goals have not been a major problem for the Granotas, who have scored 11 times already, including a 4-0 victory away to Girona for their only win of the season. Defensive frailties, though, remain an issue, with 14 goals conceded so far - the second-worst record in the league.

Levante’s most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home against Getafe, which followed a run of three defeats in four.

They will hope their attacking edge can deliver maximum points here, though their leaky backline continues to undermine progress.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LWLLLW

Levante La Liga form:

LLDWLD

Team News

Oviedo will be without Ilic, who is suspended for receiving a red card in the win against Valencia; however, it is not a significant loss since he is not a starter.

Alvaro Lemos remains sidelined with a long-term ACL injury sustained in March, while Jaime Vazquez (groin) and Nacho Vidal (hamstring) are also unavailable.

Ovie Ejaria has returned to training and is focused on regaining his fitness, although his availability remains uncertain.

Levante, meanwhile, are in a stronger position fitness-wise, with Calero set to have a full squad available for the trip to Asturias.

Adrian de la Fuente and Matias Moreno are expected to partner at the heart of the defence, while Ivan Romero and Etta Eyong should lead the attack.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Calvo, Carmo, Alhassane; Reina, Dendoncker, Colombatto; Hassan, Vinas, Brekalo

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Sanchez, De la Fuente, Moreno, Toljan; Brugue, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez; Romero, Eyong

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Levante

Both sides have struggled defensively this season, but Levante have shown greater attacking threat and carry more firepower than Oviedo.

While Paunovic’s men will take encouragement from their victory over Valencia, their lack of goals and defensive lapses remain concerns.

Levante’s cutting edge in the final third could prove decisive, and Calero’s side may have just enough to edge a narrow away win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

