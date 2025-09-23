Sports Mole previews Thursday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to close the gap between themselves and rivals Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, Barcelona travel to Estadio Carlos Tartiere to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

The Catalan giants have accumulated 13 points from their opening five top-flight matches, 10 more than their opponents who have already lost four of their first five league games.

Match preview

Barcelona have had plenty to smile about since the international break, as they have won three matches in the space of seven days across multiple competitions and have scored 11 goals in the process while conceding only one.

A thumping 6-0 home victory over Valencia in La Liga was followed by a 2-1 win at Newcastle United in their opening League Phase fixture of the Champions League, before the Catalan giants concluded a successful week with a dominant 3-0 top-flight success over Getafe on Sunday.

Ferran Torres scored twice in the first half to put Barca firmly in control at Estadi Johan Cruyff, taking his goal tally to a team-high four for the campaign, before Dani Olmo wrapped up the victory with his first goal of the season midway through the second half.

Head coach Hansi Flick insisted that it was “not easy” for his team to score three goals against Getafe’s low block and he was pleased that they “played the way we wanted” to pick up maximum points, which leaves Barca in second place and two points behind leaders Real Madrid at the time of writing.

Barcelona head to Estadio Carlos Tartiere having won their last six La Liga games played on a Thursday, equalling their longest run of successive victories on that day in their entire history in Spain’s top division (also six between 1929 and 1984), but they have lost three of their last four La Liga away matches against Real Oviedo (W1).

Real Oviedo are competing in La Liga for the first time in 24 years after securing promotion via the second-tier playoffs last season and they have since experienced a tricky start to life in the top flight, accumulating just three points from their opening five matches.

All three of those points were collected following a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad at the end of August, while they have also suffered four defeats without scoring against Villarreal, Real Madrid, Getafe and Elche, losing 1-0 to the latter last weekend.

Goals have been hard to come by for Veljko Paunovic’s side, who have netted just once after five matches thus far - the fewest in the division - and they currently sit 17th in the table, hovering just above the relegation zone by only one point.

Real Oviedo have not had many issues scoring against Thursday’s opponents Barcelona, though, as they have made the net ripple in each of their last 12 La Liga encounters, scoring 19 goals in total during this run which is their best against the Catalan club as a top-flight team.

The Blues will be considered as huge underdogs against Barcelona, but they won their last La Liga meeting 1-0 on home soil back in May 2001 and will endeavour to claim back-to-back top-flight victories over the 28-time champions for the first time since April 1961 (also two wins).

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

L L W L L

Barcelona La Liga form:

W W D W W

Barcelona form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Team News

Real Oviedo pair Nacho Vidal (hamstring) and Luka Ilic (ankle) were both forced off in the defeat at Elche and are unlikely to be involved on Thursday, while Alvaro Lemos (knee), David Costas and Ovie Ejaria (both muscle) are all set to remain sidelined.

However, Federico Vinas is available to return from a one-match suspension and will battle with 36-year-old Salomon Rondon - who is yet to score in four games for his new club - for a start up front.

Paunovic will consider switching to a three-at-the-back system with Lucas Ahijado and Rahim Alhassane potentially operating as wing-backs, while midfield duo Santiago Colombatto and 40-year-old Santi Cazorla will be hoping to force their way into the first XI.

As for Barcelona, Fermin Lopez will be out of action for “around three weeks” after sustaining a groin injury in last weekend’s win over Getafe, while fellow midfielder Gavi is required to undergo surgery on a knee problem that has kept him sidelined since the end of August.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) also remain in the treatment room, while Ballon d’Or runner-up Lamine Yamal - who has missed Barca’s last three matches with a groin issue - is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Flick will weigh up freshening up his starting lineup, with Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji all in contention for a recall after beginning as substitutes last time out.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Bailly, Carmo, Calvo; Ahijado, Dendoncker, Reina, Alhassane; Colombatto; Chaira, Rondon

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

We say: Real Oviedo 0-3 Barcelona

History suggests that Real Oviedo have the potential to cause an upset against Barcelona, but considering how both teams have started the new season, it is difficult to look past Flick’s team claiming maximum points against the hosts, who have struggled in front of goal thus far.

