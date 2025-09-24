Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona.

Barcelona travel to Estadio Carlos Tartiere to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo in La Liga on Thursday night.

While the Catalan giants beat Getafe 3-0 on home soil last weekend, the Blues were beaten 1-0 away against Elche last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

REAL OVIEDO

Out: Alvaro Lemos (knee), David Costas (muscle), Ovie Ejaria (muscle)

Doubtful: Nacho Vidal (hamstring), Luka Ilic (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Bailly, Carmo, Calvo; Ahijado, Dendoncker, Reina, Alhassane; Colombatto; Chaira, Rondon

BARCELONA

Out: Fermin Lopez (groin), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

