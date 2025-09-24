[monks data]
La Liga | Gameweek 6
Sep 25, 2025 at 8.30pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Real Oviedo
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Thursday’s La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona.

Barcelona travel to Estadio Carlos Tartiere to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo in La Liga on Thursday night.

While the Catalan giants beat Getafe 3-0 on home soil last weekend, the Blues were beaten 1-0 away against Elche last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


REAL OVIEDO vs. BARCELONA

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on August 12, 2024

REAL OVIEDO

Out: Alvaro Lemos (knee), David Costas (muscle), Ovie Ejaria (muscle)

Doubtful: Nacho Vidal (hamstring), Luka Ilic (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Escandell; Bailly, Carmo, Calvo; Ahijado, Dendoncker, Reina, Alhassane; Colombatto; Chaira, Rondon

BARCELONA

Out: Fermin Lopez (groin), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Alejandro Balde (hamstring)

Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Pedri, De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

