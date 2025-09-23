Ahead of Thursday's La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona travel to Estadio Carlos Tartiere to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

The Catalan giants have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign across all competitions and have put together a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Getafe 3-0 on home soil last weekend.

As for newly-promoted Real Oviedo, they have lost four of their opening five league games and suffered their latest setback at the hands of Elche, losing 1-0 away from home on Sunday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 82

Real Oviedo wins: 24

Draws: 12

Barcelona wins: 48

Real Oviedo and Barcelona have faced each other a total of 82 times across all competitions, with the Catalans leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 48 wins to the Blues’ 24, while 12 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in April 1928 when Barcelona secured a 9-5 aggregate victory in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, winning the first leg 7-3 on home soil before playing out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Real Oviedo got their revenge, though, as they won the first La Liga encounter with Barcelona by a 7-3 scoreline, but a thumping 9-0 success for the Blaugrana in March 1954 represents the biggest victory by either side in this head-to-head fixture.

Barcelona have won a total of 42 of their 76 Spanish league meetings with Real Oviedo, who have celebrated 24 victories, while there have also been 10 draws to date.

Both teams have played against each other only three times in the Copa de Rey (quarter-finals in 1928 and last 16 in both 1974 and 1976) and Barcelona have won each tie on aggregate, scoring at least four goals in the process.

In the 21st century, Real Oviedo and Barcelona have only butted heads twice back in the 2000-01 La Liga campaign when they both beat one another away from home.

While the Catalans claimed a 3-2 away victory in January 2001 thanks to a brace from Patrick Kluivert, Jaime de Urries scored the only goal in a slender 1-0 win for the Blues at Camp Nou four months later.

Previous meetings:

May 27, 2001: Barcelona 0-1 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Jan 07, 2001: Real Oviedo 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 14, 2000: Real Oviedo 3-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 03, 1999: Barcelona 3-2 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Apr 03, 1999: Barcelona 3-1 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Nov 07, 1998: Real Oviedo 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 03, 1998: Barcelona 2-1 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Nov 21, 1997: Real Oviedo 1-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 01, 1997: Barcelona 2-2 Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Aug 31, 1996: Real Oviedo 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

