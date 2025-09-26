Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claims that Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga is open to a move to the Premier League.

The France international missed the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign with an ankle injury, but he has recently returned to the fold, featuring off the bench against Espanyol and Levante.

There is not an obvious route for him back into the starting XI at this moment in time, though, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old has made 182 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering 10 assists, but he found it difficult to make his mark during the 2024-25 campaign.

An underwhelming spell led to speculation surrounding his future, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be open to moving for him during this summer's transfer window.

Camavinga 'open' to Premier League move amid Real Madrid struggles

Brown, who is Man United's former chief scout, has claimed that a Premier League move appeals to the Frenchman, with Newcastle United thought to be in the mix.

“It gets to a point where he’s going to ask questions about his future,” he told Football Insider. "He was the talk of the town not long ago, everybody said he would be the next big thing, and he’s a brilliantly talented player who always looks impressive.

“Over the last year or two, though, he hasn’t been as involved in the Real Madrid team as you’d expect. Whether there’s an issue behind the scenes, I don’t know, but both [Carlo] Ancelotti and now [Xabi] Alonso haven’t really had him as part of their plans.

“I think, at least in his head, he’ll be having a look at the options available to him if he was to move away from Madrid, and seeing what might be there for him.

“A move to the Premier League would suit him and I definitely think it’s something he’d be open to. Like I’ve said, he’s a very talented player, and playing under [Eddie] Howe might get the best out of him because he’s always spoken about highly for his man management.

“So if he becomes available, whether it’s in January or next year, Newcastle could well be among those willing to take a gamble on bringing him in. Of course with any deal, it’ll have to be for the right price and that sort of thing, but that’s something they’ll have to consider when the time comes.”

Which Premier League clubs could move for Camavinga?

Such is Camavinga's quality, if he did become available, then the biggest and best teams in the Premier League would surely be in the mix for his services.

Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all believed to be admirers of the Frenchman, who starred for Rennes before making the switch to Bernabeu.

The next few months are expected to be crucial when it comes to the midfielder's future - if he continues to struggle for regular action, then a switch to England in the summer of 2026 is a serious possibility.