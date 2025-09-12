Turkey eye 'late double swoop' for Real Madrid duo

With just hours remaining before the Turkish transfer window closes, two clubs are reportedly preparing moves for a pair of Real Madrid players.

Although the transfer window has closed in most European leagues, it remains open in Turkey until the end of Friday, 12 September. Two Real Madrid players are reportedly being targeted by Turkish clubs ahead of the deadline.

Real Madrid have made a strong start to the 2025-26 La Liga season, recording three wins from their opening three matches. The primary objective under new head coach Xabi Alonso is to reclaim the league title from rivals Barcelona, as the club enters a new cycle following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

That new cycle may not include two players who featured regularly last season. Due to an injury crisis at the club during the 2024-25 campaign, Dani Ceballos was handed significantly more playing time, while Raul Asencio temporarily established himself in central defence. However, both appear to be surplus to requirements this term — Ceballos has played just 21 minutes in August, while Asencio has yet to feature.

Turkish sides eye late moves for Ceballos and Asencio

According to Turkish outlet FotoMac, clubs from the Super Lig are keen to make late moves for both players. Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing a loan offer for Ceballos, though the deal may prove difficult to complete. The Spanish midfielder is said to have already turned down an approach from Marseille earlier this summer, with the player determined to fight for his place at the Bernabeu in the hope of earning a call-up for the 2026 World Cup.

Besiktas, meanwhile, are believed to be pursuing a deal for Asencio. The Istanbul-based side are looking to bring in the 22-year-old centre-back and install him as a first-team regular.

Given Real Madrid's current squad depth, it appears unlikely that the club will agree to the departure of both players, particularly as they would not be able to bring in replacements until the winter window.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.