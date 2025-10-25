Real Madrid are reportedly pushing to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reportedly pushing to sign Dayot Upamecano next year, with the centre-back set to be available on a free transfer in 2026 unless he signs a new deal at Bayern Munich.

The 26-year-old has again been in strong form for Bayern this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions, while he has turned out for the Munich giants on 163 occasions in all competitions.

Upamecano's contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, though, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs said to be keen on the France international.

However, according to journalist Christian Falk, there is also serious interest from Real Madrid, with the capital giants looking for replacements for Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Real Madrid 'pushing' for Dayot Upamecano signing in 2026

"Bayern Munich have a big hope that Dayot Upamecano will sign a new contract. However, I heard that there is still yet to be a major breakthrough in contract talks. There’s still a big question mark hanging over the signing fee. Alphonso Davies got a lot of money here, nearly €20m. Upamecano also wants a sizeable signing fee," Falk told CFBayern.

"If Marc Guehi were to come to Munich, yes, the club would also have to pay a signing fee, as he’s a free agent. So, this is a big ongoing discussion inside the halls of power. Upamecano is already a high salary earner for a defender in Germany.

"I don’t know how much defenders are on at English clubs, but with €60m (including add-ons), he’s already well-paid. So it’s hard to add a potentially significant signing fee on top. Bayern are still, regardless, in productive talks. Dayot Upamecano could imagine staying at the club, but in the end it’s a question of money.

"By the way, yes, it is also true that Upamecano has leapfrogged Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on Real Madrid’s wishlist. They have a big eye on him.

"His management team, led by Moussa Sissoko, are putting pressure on Bayern in the talks. Upamecano would be a good deal for Real Madrid. They’re always looking at free agent defenders, as they don’t want to have to spend money on them.

"So Konate and Upamecano are leading the race in this case. Don’t forget that both David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger were both also free agents when they first arrived in Madrid.

"So, these are the kind of targets Real Madrid love. If they get one of them, they’ll be happy. But if they can both? They’ll be even happier, as both Alaba and Rudiger are set to depart (perhaps to Saudi Arabia). So, they need defenders."

Which other high-profile players are out of contract in 2026?

As mentioned above, Guehi's Crystal Palace deal will expire next summer, and the England international is set to move on, while there is huge uncertainty surrounding Konate's future at Liverpool, with the centre-back only having a contract until next June.

Dusan Vlahovic is also out of contract at Juventus next year, while Bernardo Silva's deal with Manchester City is due to expire in 2026, and it remains to be seen whether he remains with the Citizens.

AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Rudiger are also among those to only have deals until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bayern are still said to be confident of signing Upamecano to an extension, and it would be a huge blow for Bayern if they lost a player of his ilk on a free transfer, but their loss could be Real Madrid's gain.