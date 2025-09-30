Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to sell Arda Guler, who is wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Real Madrid have reportedly insisted that attacker Arda Guler is not for sale amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old attracted admirers over the course of the summer transfer window following a string of positive performances during 2024-25.

However, Los Blancos ultimately opted to snub any advances for Guler, who is becoming a key player at the Bernabeu this season.

The attacking midfielder has scored three goals and provided three assists across his opening seven La Liga appearances of the term.

Guler bagged two goal contributions on the weekend, when Xabi Alonso's men were defeated 5-2 by local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

Real Madrid insist Guler is 'not for sale'

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have devised their transfer strategy surrounding Guler ahead of the winter trading point.

The report claims that the 20-year-old is not for sale at this stage, following his extremely impressive start to the 2025-26 La Liga term.

It is understood that there are a number of interested parties for Guler from the Premier League, including Arsenal, who have supposedly held talks with representatives of the player and Real Madrid.

As well as Mikel Arteta's title challengers, it is believed that London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keen on the Turkey international.

With his stock rising week after week at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid are said to value Guler at around £130m - a price tag that could deter potential suitors.

Los Blancos star

Sitting second in both the goals and assists charts for Real Madrid behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr respectively, Guler has made an exceptional start to 2025-26.

As a result, it is difficult to see the 20-year-old deciding to give up a spot at one of the best sides in the world for a fight in the Premier League.

Alonso is yet to find his best XI in truth, and Guler could opt to depart the Bernabeu if his game time is limited at some point in the near future.