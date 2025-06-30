Real Madrid pushing experienced player towards exit door

Real Madrid are planning for David Alaba's departure, with the defender falling to fifth-choice centre-back after injury struggles.

Real Madrid are planning for David Alaba's departure, with the Austrian defender falling to fifth-choice centre-back after injury struggles.

Real Madrid made major reinforcements this summer, but key departures are also expected from Xabi Alonso's squad. Luka Modric's exit is already confirmed, and Lucas Vazquez will follow. Neither player will see their contract renewed. Meanwhile, Rodrygo is strongly linked with a move away, and another player who could depart is David Alaba.

Alaba was an undisputed starter for Real Madrid until December 2023, but a cruciate ligament injury has significantly diminished his status. Since returning from injury, he has struggled to regain his previous level of performance. Next season, Alaba is expected to be Real Madrid's fifth-choice centre-back, behind Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Raul Ascencio. Some even believe Aurelien Tchouameni, who featured in defence under Alonso during the Club World Cup, is now ahead of him in the pecking order.

Real Madrid hoping for Alaba's exit this summer

It is almost certain that Alaba's contract, which expires in 2026, will not be extended. However, according to Diario AS, the club is hoping he leaves this summer to reduce the wage bill. That said, his high salary combined with a lack of visibility due to injuries makes him a difficult player to move on.

Real Madrid reportedly attempted to negotiate an early contract termination with Alaba, but without success. A transfer this summer remains possible, but if Alonso continues to use a three-man defence, Alaba would still be considered a useful squad option. As such, a departure this year would be surprising, and the Austrian is more likely to leave as a free agent in 2026.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.