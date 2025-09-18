Real Madrid midfielder to be 'tempted' with French move

A former Champions League winner aims to add one marginalised Real Madrid player in the January window.





A Real Madrid midfielder, reportedly unhappy with his playing time in the Spanish capital under Xabi Alonso, could consider leaving the club in January.

Despite signing four key players during the summer transfer window — Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuano and Trent Alexander-Arnold — Los Blancos did not add a midfielder.

In fact, Alonso has had to manage without Jude Bellingham since his shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup, while Eduardo Camavinga has already missed several matches this season.

Nonetheless, one midfielder has not received substantial minutes under the Spanish manager, leading to suggestions that a move might be considered in January, months after such an option was previously explored.

Marseille could try again for Real Madrid’s Ceballos

According to Fichajes, Marseille might return for Dani Ceballos in the winter transfer window after failing to secure his signing before September’s deadline.

The former Arsenal midfielder could have joined the 2024-25 Ligue 1 runners-up after Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe were let go in August following the club's 1-0 top-flight defeat by Rennes in the middle of the month, reportedly due to a physical altercation.

However, despite strong reports, Ceballos did not transfer from Madrid to Marseille, but game time has been limited for the Spain midfielder, who has played just 91 minutes in La Liga in 2025-26.

The 29-year-old’s only start came in Los Blancos' 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in gameweek four, and the decision to stay in Madrid and fight for his place in Alonso’s squad so far has not yet paid off.

How does Ceballos fit in at Madrid or Marseille?

A technical player with exceptional ball control who can operate as either a box-to-box midfielder or a playmaker, Ceballos is generally a valuable addition for any team he plays for.

The midfielder’s spatial awareness enables him to protect possession, and his passing range is a key attribute.

Additionally, the Real Madrid man’s dynamism on the ball comes from his ability to carry it into the final third.

Perhaps most importantly, Ceballos's ball-carrying is a crucial part of his game, and he excels at progressing the ball forward.

According to Fbref, Ceballos ranks in the 91st percentile for progressive carries per 90, showcasing his proactive approach to making things happen whenever he has possession.

Those attributes could benefit Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille, although they are not of keen interest to Alonso at the moment.