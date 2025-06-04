Real Madrid make contact with Argentinian teenager Franco Mastantuono and his club River Plate over a potential transfer, according to a report.

Real Madrid have reportedly approached Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono and his club River Plate about a potential transfer this summer.

The 17-year-old is the hottest property in Argentina right now, and has earned his first call-up to the national team thanks to his sensational recent performances with River Plate.

Lionel Scaloni is not the only person who has been impressed with the form of the teenager, with some of Europe's biggest clubs already queuing up in attempts to win his signature.

Despite his tender age, Mastantuono's value according to Transfermarkt is already in excess of â‚¬30m (£25m), and that is only set to rise further in the coming months, and possibly years.

Real Madrid moving swiftly on Argentinian wonderkid

River Plate may have underwhelmed in the Apetura season in the Argentinian top flight, losing their quarter-final to Platense, but Mastantuono has been the shining light.

The attacking midfielder has scored five and assisted twice across his last nine games for Los Millonarios, and he is set to make his Argentina debut this week, with the Albiceleste already safely through to the World Cup.

Mastantuono's form has caught the attention of many clubs in Europe, who now appear keen to act swiftly to make him their player, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid have approached both the player and his club over a potential move.

However, Los Blancos are believed to be facing competition from newly-crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who will seek to continue building a team full of young superstars, following a campaign to remember.

Where is Mastantuono's most likely destination?

Romano also states that Mastantuono has dreamed of playing for Real Madrid since he was a young boy, which would lead many to assume that the Bernabeu will be his next destination.

However, PSG's achievements in the past 12 months, with a youthful squad, could tempt the hottest prospects in world football to move to Paris instead, and link up with Luis Enrique and his collection of exciting, exuberant youngsters.

Desire Doue is the finest example of PSG working wonders with young talent, as he became the first teenager to score twice in a Champions League final against Inter Milan last weekend.

Senny Mayulu, who is just 18, became the second-young player ever UCL final goalscorer when adding a fifth off the bench too, while Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Bradley Barcola, all in their early 20s, played important roles in PSG's treble-winning season.

However, Real Madrid will remain the favourites to sign Mastantuono, as the Spanish giants look to wrestle back European supremacy next season, after adding Kylian Mbappe to their ranks a year ago, and Trent Alexander-Arnold already this summer, with Xabi Alonso arriving as manager.

Mastantuono's debut for Argentina could come on Thursday night, when the Albiceleste face Chile in Santiago in World Cup qualifying.