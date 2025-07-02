Real Madrid: Is Endrick heading for surprise exit?

Juventus are monitoring Endrick’s situation at Real Madrid as the Brazilian faces increased competition from Gonzalo Garcia.

Recovering from an injury picked up at the end of last season in La Liga, Endrick is still unavailable to Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid. While he waits to discover the Spanish coach’s plans for his future at Los Blancos, the Brazilian striker has attracted interest from Juventus.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Old Lady are closely monitoring Endrick’s situation at Real Madrid and are prepared to make an offer. However, Juventus will only move for the 18-year-old if there is an opportunity to secure a transfer.

Following a season with limited opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick is awaiting signals from Alonso to clarify his role in this new era at the Bernabeu. The Bianconeri are also waiting on the Brazilian’s decision before considering their next steps.

Competition for places at Real Madrid intensifies for Endrick

In May, the young Brazilian was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh, which ruled him out of action. His absence has allowed Spanish striker Gonzalo Garcia to take advantage of his opportunity and stake a claim for more minutes.

A product of Real Madrid’s academy, Garcia has started during the Club World Cup due to the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who was hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis shortly after arriving in the United States.

In his rare first-team chances, Garcia has impressed for Los Blancos, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches. The 21-year-old has been praised for his performances in Spain.

Endrick, meanwhile, was included in Real Madrid’s squad for the tournament and rejoined the group last weekend. However, there is still no confirmed timeline for his return to action.

Garcia’s strong displays have reportedly impressed the new coaching staff, leaving Endrick’s position uncertain. The Brazilian must now decide whether to accept limited minutes for another season, should Garcia continue to rise up the pecking order.

During the 2024-25 season, Endrick managed to feature during the early months but saw his game time drop significantly after October. Despite being largely a substitute, he still finished as Real Madrid’s top scorer in the Copa del Rey, although the trophy was won by Barcelona.

Endrick’s Real Madrid record:



• Appearances: 37



• Goals: 7



• Assists: 0



• Minutes played: 898 (average of 24 minutes per game)

Juventus lining up alternative target

With uncertainty surrounding Endrick’s future, Juventus are exploring other options to strengthen their attack. Tuttosport reports that Porto striker Samu Aghehowa is considered an alternative.

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined Porto last summer for £12.6m and has made an immediate impact, scoring 27 goals and registering three assists in 44 appearances, including strikes at the Club World Cup before Porto’s group-stage elimination.

Juventus had attempted to sign Samu Aghehowa at the end of last year, but financial demands blocked a deal. With his value having increased, the Old Lady would need to present a convincing offer to secure his signature this summer.

