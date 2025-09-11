Real Madrid eye PSG star as potential Rodrygo replacement

With the future of Rodrygo uncertain, Real Madrid are already considering his successor and looking to the transfer market, reportedly with a PSG player in their sights.

With the future of Rodrygo uncertain, Real Madrid are already considering his successor and looking to the transfer market, reportedly with a PSG player in their sights.

During the last summer transfer window, Rodrygo was heavily linked with a move away from Madrid. Several top European clubs were reportedly interested, including Liverpool. However, none of these clubs made a serious move, and the Brazilian winger decided to remain with the Merengues for at least a few more months.

Rodrygo linked with Manchester City

Barely had the summer window ended when new rumours emerged regarding Rodrygo. According to Caught Offside, Pep Guardiola is reportedly a big admirer of the Brazilian winger. Should a major move occur this winter, Manchester City could make a move. Real Madrid are said to be valuing the 24-year-old at €80m (£70m).

This situation has prompted Real Madrid to plan for Rodrygo’s potential departure and begin searching for a replacement. According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants are considering PSG’s Bradley Barcola as the Brazilian’s successor.

PSG keen to extend Bradley Barcola

Young and talented, the French winger fits the profile Real Madrid are seeking for Rodrygo’s replacement. However, convincing the European champions will not be easy. PSG are reportedly preparing to negotiate a contract extension with the player, potentially until 2030, under manager Luis Enrique.

In addition to PSG’s clear desire to retain Barcola, the winger himself, who was highly sought after this summer, is said to want to continue his development in Paris, despite Real Madrid’s interest. Fichajes reports that Madrid will continue to monitor the young Parisian and could act if an opportunity arises in the coming months.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.