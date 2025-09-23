Real Madrid are already setting their sights on future reinforcements, and a player wanted by Liverpool is reportedly emerging as a key target for the 2026 window.

The summer transfer window may be closed, but Real Madrid are already setting their sights on future reinforcements, with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise reportedly emerging as a key target for the 2026 window.

While the Spanish giants did add Franco Mastantuono to their squad for €40m (£34.6m) this summer, the Argentine is more of an attacking midfielder under Xabi Alonso's system. In fact, it has been several seasons since Real Madrid last made a major investment in an attacking player – a trend that may change in 2026.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the La Liga side view Olise as a world-class talent and are seriously considering submitting a formal offer to Bayern Munich. Real's board are reportedly keen on pairing Kylian Mbappe with his France international teammate. However, prising the 23-year-old away from Germany will not be straightforward.

Madrid eyeing a £85m move for Olise?

Since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, Michael Olise has developed into one of the standout wingers in Europe. Currently ranked 30th in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings, the Frenchman has started the new campaign brightly, scoring three goals and providing one assist in just four Bundesliga matches.

Beyond the numbers, Olise has proven to be a constant menace for defenders, using his unpredictability and flair to devastating effect. His performances have naturally attracted interest, and Real Madrid are believed to be seriously considering a move for the winger.

While his potential arrival could raise questions over the roles of current players like Jude Bellingham and Mastantuono, Olise’s form suggests he could be a game-changer. Liverpool have also been linked with the Bayern star, who is currently valued at €100m (£85.8m) by Transfermarkt.

That figure could rise further depending on his performances for club and country, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.