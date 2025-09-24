Real Madrid attacker loan exit 'on the table' for January

Real Madrid are reportedly open to allowing one of their attacking players to leave the Bernabeu on loan during the winter transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to allowing Gonzalo Garcia to leave the Bernabeu during the winter transfer window.

Prior to the Club World Cup, Garcia was a relative unknown on a wider scale and not expected to earn much game time in the United States.

However, the absence of Kylian Mbappe lead to the homegrown talent taking full advantage, eventually ending the tournament with four goals from six appearances.

As a result, new head coach Xabi Alonso opted to retain the 21-year-old's services for his first campaign with Los Blancos.

Despite the expectation that the Spain Under-21 international would earn regular game time, he has only racked up 90 minutes since the beginning of the season.

Real Madrid considering Garcia future

According to Fichajes, there is now a realistic possibility of Garcia being allowed to gain experience elsewhere at the midway point of the season.

The report suggests that a mid-table La Liga or foreign team that would provide him with regular minutes are the most realistic options.

Real officials are allegedly already assessing what could be the ideal move for Garcia, aware that they may require a replacement.

Nevertheless, it is stressed that Real Madrid have no interest in entertaining the permanent sale of Garcia when he holds a contract until 2030.

Could Real Madrid change Garcia stance?

At this stage of the campaign, Real Madrid are playing matches every few days, yet with a squad that does not necessarily require mass rotation.

Garcia is one of the major losers in that scenario, only playing longer than 16 minutes in a single match on one occasion when he featured for 61 minutes versus Espanyol on September 20.

Aside from his run in the Club World Cup, Garcia has accumulated just 168 minutes spread across 10 matches in domestic matches.

Therefore, it feels unlikely that club officials will change their stance unless they suffer a number of fitness issues with their regular crop for the final third.

Mbappe, Rodrygo and Endrick - another player linked with a January exit - can also play down the middle of the attack.