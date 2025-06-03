Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is a target of Arsenal, and the Spaniard addresses his future amid links to Real Madrid.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi has insisted that he could still stay at Real Sociedad and has also expressed his admiration for Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso.

The Gunners are said to have already agreed a payment structure with their Spanish counterparts for the signing of Zubimendi, with reports suggesting that the deal is at the paperwork stage.

However, in light of reports in Spain that suggested he was completing his medical with the Londoners last week, the midfielder posted a picture on his social media profile from a beach in San Sebastian, the same area that Real Sociedad are situated in.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Zubimendi's services, and there are fears that Los Blancos could hijack Arsenal's move for the 26-year-old.

Speaking with Radio Nacional de Espana on Tuesday, the midfielder did not rule out remaining with his current side, but he also spoke highly of Madrid boss Alonso, saying: "Of course there are options [to stay], but it's true that it seems like it's going to be a different, long summer, and I don't know how it will end.

"I have always said that Alonso was my idol and that for me it was lucky that he was able to coach me in the reserve team in a very important year."

Before making the move to become Bayer Leverkusen boss in 2022, Alonso was appointed manager of Segunda Division B club Real Sociedad B in 2019 and coached Zubimendi.

© Imago

Should Arsenal be worried?

Mikel Arteta will be keen to strengthen in midfield considering Jorginho has left the club as a free agent, while the future of Thomas Partey is still uncertain.

Zubimendi's ability to play progressively forward would provide freedom to the likes of Declan Rice, who would be able to focus his efforts on impacting play higher up the pitch.

Despite the fact that a £50m deal had been agreed to bring Zubimendi to the Emirates, the midfielder has previously rejected an approach from a Premier League side.

Liverpool were said to have agreed a transfer with Real Sociedad for the Spaniard in the summer of 2024, but the 26-year-old opted to stay with his boyhood club.

Even if Zubimendi finally decides to leave Real Sociedad, there is no guarantee that the Gunners would be able to present a more attractive package than Real Madrid.

The appointment of Alonso as Los Blancos boss could be problematic for Arsenal, but they will hope to have made enough progress on the deal to see it through to completion.