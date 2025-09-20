Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing an ambitious swoop for a key member of Arne Slot's Liverpool squad.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Los Blancos appear to be prepared to make a habit of prising players away from the reigning Premier League champions.

The Spanish giants recruited Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of last season, and have already been mentioned as a potential destination for Ibrahima Konate when his contract expires next summer.

Real Madrid are now eyeing another member of Arne Slot’s side, as they continue to work on their transfer plans for 2026.

Real Madrid eyeing Gravenberch swoop

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Liverpool’s Gravenberch as a potential transfer target.

The report claims that Xabi Alonso has informed Real Madrid’s hierarchy of his desire to recruit the Liverpool midfielder.

However, the Reds will be reluctant to part ways with a player who has established himself as a key member of the Liverpool squad during Slot’s time in charge.

With Gravenberch under contract until 2028, Liverpool are certainly under no immediate pressure to sell the 23-year-old, although there is a belief that they could be open to negotiations for a €75m (£65.4m) proposal.

Real Madrid are understood to be willing to pay such a fee, especially as they believe Gravenberch can become a long-term fixture of their first-team squad.

Why are Real Madrid targeting Gravenberch?

Los Blancos can currently call upon Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos as their midfield options.

However, Ceballos could depart in the January transfer window, while there is also a possibility that Camavinga could leave in 2026, especially if he struggles to gain regular playing time under Alonso.

As a result, Real Madrid could create space in their engine room for a new additon, with Alonso keen to bring in a player who can operate in a double pivot or compete with Tchouameni for a spot at the base of the midfield.

Gravenberch has proven with his performances under Slot that he has the defensive attributes to operate in a deep-lying midfield role, while he is also more than capable of contributing to his team's attacking play.