Manchester United are allegedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer.

There remains widespread speculation surrounding Andre Onana's future at Old Trafford, with the Cameroonian potentially leaving the 20-time English champions during the summer transfer window.

Onana is allegedly keen to stay with the Red Devils and prove himself, but the club could ultimately decide to move him on, with the goalkeeper largely struggling since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but a move for the Argentina international is far from certain, as there is also serious interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Defensa Central, Lunin is also on Man United's radar, with the Red Devils giving serious consideration to moving for the Ukraine international if a deal for Martinez does not occur.

Man United 'interested' in summer move for Lunin

The report claims that Man United have made contact to register their interest in the Real Madrid goalkeeper, but they are not willing to pay more than €15m (£12.8m) for his services.

Lunin has been with Real Madrid since 2018, making 62 appearances for the club, including 31 outings during the 2023-24 campaign due to a long-term injury to the Spanish team's number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

However, he only featured 14 times during the recent season, with seven of those outings coming in La Liga.

Courtois remains one of the leading goalkeepers in world football and will again be Real Madrid's number one next season, which could lead to Lunin seeking pastures new during the current transfer window.

Lunin has won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and two Champions League trophies during his time at Bernabeu, but he will seemingly have to leave the club in order to establish himself as a number one.

Is Lunin an upgrade on Onana?

There is no getting away from the fact that Onana has struggled at Man United, with the Cameroonian making a whole host of errors during his time at Old Trafford.

Lunin, though, has proven himself to be a dependable presence between the sticks, and he has the big-game experience required to be a goalkeeper for the 20-time English champions.

If Man United, who will have no European football on offer next term, are indeed able to get a deal done for a fee in the region of €15m (£12.8m), then it could be one of their smartest signings in years.