Leeds United and Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, scoring twice and providing one assist in three appearances at the competition, but his long-term future at Bernabeu is unclear.

Garcia netted 25 times in 36 league appearances for Real Madrid Castilla last term, while he also featured on four occasions for the Spanish club's first team, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso recently said that no decision has been made when it comes to Garcia's future.

"I know him very well. I've followed Castilla very closely and I know their players very well. I'm not that surprised. He's a typical number nine who reminds me in many ways of Raul: always well-positioned and with a great work ethic," Alonso told reporters last week.

"We need more from him, and we're working to help him improve. No decisions have been made yet regarding next season. We're focused on the Club World Cup. The competition gives you indications, but no decision has been made."

According to Fichajes, Sunderland are preparing to make an offer for Garcia, with the Black Cats looking to loan the striker for the 2025-26 campaign, with a mandatory purchase option of €15m (£12.8m) plus €5m (£4.3m) if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The report claims that Leeds are willing to pay €20m (£17m) for Garcia, but Real Madrid are expected to demand that a buyback clause is involved in any transfer.

The buyback clause could allegedly be in the region of €30m (£25.6m), with Los Blancos looking to retain control when it comes to the Spaniard, who is highly-rated by the Madrid giants.

Roma are also believed to be in the mix for his signature, while Real Oviedo are showing an interest, with the Blues securing a return to Spain's top flight for the 2025-26 campaign.

Should Real Madrid let Garcia leave this summer?

Garcia has been excellent for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, with the striker showing real potential.

Los Blancos want another option in the final third of the field next season, with Osasuna's Ante Budimir, West Ham United's Niclas Fullkrug and Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino all believed to be options.

However, Real Madrid already have the perfect back-up to Kylian Mbappe in the shape of Garcia, and the capital giants could be made to regret letting him leave during this summer's transfer window.