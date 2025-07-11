Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger during this summer's transfer window.

Rudiger, 32, has been with Los Blancos since 2022, making 156 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in the process.

The experienced centre-back missed the end of last season due to a mixture of injury and suspension, but he did return to action sooner-than-expected, featuring at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Rudiger only has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2026, and according to Fichajes, there is serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in his services.

The report claims that Al-Nassr are keen on the German, and there are senior figures at Real Madrid that believe this is the right time to sell Rudiger due to his age and recent injury issues.

Al-Nassr 'interested in summer move' for Rudiger

Rudiger could become one of the best-paid players in world football with a move to the Saudi Pro League, while Real Madrid could also receive a significant transfer fee for a player in his 30s.

The experienced defender made five appearances at the Club World Cup, as Real Madrid reached the semi-finals of the tournament before being knocked out by PSG.

There is also uncertainty when it comes to the future of David Alaba, with the 33-year-old's injury problems catching up with him, and the Austrian is also being linked with an exit.

Eder Militao is regarded as a key player at the back, while Dean Huijsen has arrived from Bournemouth this summer, but Raul Asencio could be sold before the end of the summer transfer window.

Defensive changes could occur at Real Madrid

It is difficult to imagine Alaba, Rudiger and Asencio all leaving before the end of the transfer window, especially with head coach Xabi Alonso set to use a three-man defence at stages of the season.

Another centre-back may arrive, with Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal's William Saliba believed to be on the club's radar.

Real Madrid lost 4-0 to PSG in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, and that match highlighted their defensive problems, so there are set to be further changes in that area of the field before the transfer window closes.