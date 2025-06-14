Real Madrid reportedly agree a long-term contract extension with one of their 22-year-old talents and also insert an astronomical £851m release clause into his terms.

Real Madrid have tied fledgling defender Raul Asencio down to a new long-term deal until the summer of 2031, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has benefitted from Eder Militao and David Alaba's injury problems to become a key cog for Los Blancos over the past year, making 42 appearances for the first team last season.

Asencio provided two assists for Carlo Ancelotti's side in that time, and he started every one of their Champions League knockout matches en route to a quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.

The Spaniard's contract was due to expire in the summer of 2026, though, and Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest were reported to have taken an interest in a deal ahead of the new season.

The Garibaldi could have realistically harboured hopes of a cut-price transaction if Asencio rejected a renewal, but according to The Athletic, he has now committed his future to the Madrid giants.

Real Madrid 'insert £850m release clause' into Asencio deal

The report claims that the defender's terms were extended until 2029 in March, as Real Madrid activated an option that is normally present in their academy talents' deals when they are promoted to the first team.

Now, Los Blancos and Asencio have apparently come to an accord over another two-year extension until the end of the 2030-31 season, and he will pocket a healthy pay rise as part of his new terms.

In addition, Real Madrid have apparently inserted a mammoth €1bn (£851.2m) release clause into his new contract, thus deterring any interested parties from making a move.

Los Blancos have included identical clauses in the deals of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, leaving Asencio in extremely good company in that regard.

The 22-year-old is expected to play a prominent role in Xabi Alonso's system next season, as an additional centre-back spot will open up if the new Real boss deploys a 3-4-3 formation as expected.

Asencio was also included in Real Madrid's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup, where the 15-time European champions will face Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg in Group H.

Asencio facing possible criminal charges over sex tape allegations

Asencio's rise on the pitch has been overshadowed by serious allegations off the field, though, as he has been accused of sexual offences against a minor.

The 22-year-old and three other ex-Real Madrid academy products are alleged to have filmed a sex tape of a minor and another woman without their consent, as well as distributing the footage.

Spain's Public Prosecutor’s Office is currently dealing with the case, and the Spanish defender may face criminal proceedings.