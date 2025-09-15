Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is reportedly attracting interest from French giants Marseille ahead of the January transfer window.

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 outfit Marseille during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old was linked with a switch to the Turkish Super Lig in the closing moments of the summer trading point, however a deal failed to materialise.

Asencio was a key part of Los Blancos' defence during the 2024-25 campaign under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who had his hands tied by injuries to first-team players.

However, a combination of better fitness conditions and the arrival of new boss Xabi Alonso has seen the Spaniard's game time limited.

Asencio has featured in just the single La Liga contest so far in 2025-26, managing only 22 minutes of top-flight action for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid's Asencio wanted by Marseille?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid could be waving goodbye to an academy graduate in the very near future.

The report claims that Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are interested in securing the services of Los Blancos man Asencio during the January window.

It is understood that the 22-year-old's room for improvement and top-level experience has made him an attractive option for the French giants.

Although liked at the Bernabeu, it is believed that Real Madrid could be willing to listen to offers for the young centre-back, who needs regular first-team minutes.

Marseille are supposedly keen on Asencio as a potential leader or captain in the future, an opportunity that may not be forthcoming in Madrid.

Victim of circumstance

During the second half of the 2024-25 campaign under Ancelotti, defender Asencio was a regular fixture in key Champions League matches.

However, after the return of first-team stars from injury and a number of poor performances at this summer's Club World Cup, the youngster has fallen down the pecking order.

As a result, Asencio may need to switch away from the Bernabeu to secure consistent senior minutes during the 2025-26 term.